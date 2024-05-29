Police Beat: May 7 – May 21

Suspicious Circumstance — May 7

At 4:45 p.m. three students reported that they were being stalked by a male whom they shared a common area with in Snyamncut Hall. The accused was contacted, and claimed that he didn’t know the three students. Both parties claimed to be uncomfortable around each other, and were instructed to keep their distance. There was no probable cause for stalking, however the incident was referred to Student Rights and Responsibilities.

Theft — May 8

A ThermoFlask water bottle was reported stolen from the music building at 12:40 a.m.

Sticker — May 8

Stickers were reported in the campus mall at 7 p.m. The stickers were removed by officers.

Domestic Violence, Assist — May 8

Eastern Washington University police assisted local police in responding to a domestic violence call by a third party at 10:36 p.m. Officers arrived on scene and determined that the subjects, who were both EWU students, were having a verbal argument. Both were referred to the Title IX office.

Suspicious Circumstance — May 8

At 10:43 a.m. police received a report of a male looking at cars near Streeter Hall. Officers arrived on scene and were unable to find any people or damage in the area.

Malicious Mischief — May 10

At 11:40 a.m. an officer saw four females putting pro-Palestine stickers up across the campus mall. The officer was ordered by Deputy Chief Sean O’Laughlin to not do anything to incite the subjects, such as taking their IDs or removing the stickers at that time. The subjects were given a warning about putting stickers on public property, which is considered vandalism.

Malicious Mischief — May 10

At 9:53 p.m. custodians reported graffiti in the mens bathroom on the second floor of the Pence Union Building. The graffiti was done with permanent marker pens, and there are no leads or suspects at this time.

Animal — May 11

A concerned civilian reported at 11:20 p.m. that there was an injured deer running around near the Cheney Recycling Center. Officers were unable to locate the deer when they arrived on scene.

Sticker — May 12

At 1:40 p.m. police received a call about pro-Palestine stickers on a pole in front of Monroe Hall. Officers removed the stickers.

Assist — May 13

EWU police assisted Cheney police in a traffic stop, which resulted in two passengers being arrested for outstanding warrants. Neither passenger was an EWU student.

Citizen Contact — May 13

At 11:52 a.m. an officer informed controversial visiting preacher Daniel Lee about the ground rules for free speech on campus.

Impersonating an Officer — May 13

At 11:18 p.m. EWU police received a call from a student’s parents saying that they received a scam phone call. The scam, which is common locally according to EWU’s Detective Robert Schmitter, involves an individual pretending to be a police officer calling a specific student’s parents and demanding money. The perpetrators use non-traceable phones, and have targeted the families of athletes in the past.

Demonstration — May 14

An officer monitored a preacher on campus to ensure that interactions between him and the students remained civil. There was one student who approached the preacher aggressively, however he was told to keep his distance.

Suspicious Circumstance — May 14

A box of wine was found outside of Snyamncut at 9:19 p.m. Officers arrived on scene and destroyed the contents of the box.

Assist — May 15

At Eagle Point Apartments at 10:47 a.m. EWU police assisted local police in responding to a report of a screaming child being dragged out of an apartment. When officers arrived on scene, they did not find anything unusual at the apartment.

Fraud — May 16

An EWU student cashed a fake check that she received from a scam. She was not arrested for fraud, as she had no knowledge of the scam. She was referred to the bank and educated about scams.

Demonstration — May 17

Fifteen protesters entered a Board of Trustees meeting and chanted various phrases challenging the university to support Palestine. The Board went to recess and the protesters cleared the area before police arrived, however any students who are identified from the incident will be referred to Student Rights and Responsibilities.

Drug — May 18

A community advisor reported marijuana smell in Pearce Hall at 2 a.m.. There was no contact made when officers arrived.

Domestic Violence — May 20

A third party reported a domestic violence incident between an athletics student and another student. The alleged victim denied that the incident took place, so the incident was referred to the Athletics department and Title IX.

Welfare Check — May 21

A student reported being sexually assaulted in Spokane. Her case was referred to Spokane police, and the student was walked to Student Accommodations and Support Services.