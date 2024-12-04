Police Beat Nov. 2 – Nov. 21

Robbery — Nov. 2

At 6:00 p.m. a student reported that he had his glasses stolen at Roos field and was punched. No charges were pressed.

Suspicious circumstance — Nov. 3

At 12:15 a.m. a complaint of lewd conduct was made where the accused grabbed his own groin in a way which made the person making the complaint feel it was sexual and inappropriate. Eastern Washington University police deemed that while the act was not lewd conduct or indecent exposure, it was sexual misconduct. They referred the incident to the EWU Title IX Office.

Hit and Run — Nov. 3

A car was hit near the URC on Cedar street after a fire alarm. The car was damaged. There is no suspect at this time.

Theft — Nov. 6

At 9:58 a.m. a student reported that they lost their wallet near Snyamncut Hall. The wallet was turned in to the on-call community advisor later but $400 was missing. The name of the person who dropped it off is unknown but EWU police determined that they did not commit the theft. As of now, there are no suspects.

Argument — Nov. 6

At 6:12 p.m. an argument was reported between two ex-Snyamncut roommates. One of the roommates was reported saying that they wanted to “run their [ex-roommate’s] fade,” which means to fight. The threatened roommate brought it up to their community advisor but did not feel threatened. The accused denied directing the phrase at their ex-roommate, reportedly claiming that it was directed at someone else. Both students were referred to Student Rights and Responsibilities.

Person Bothering — Nov. 8

At 5:30 p.m. the EWU Housing Office reported to the university that Latter-day Saint missionaries were soliciting at the Anne Marie apartments. Housing asked them to stop, which they initially refused, but they did later leave the property. The case was cleared and it was determined that no crime was committed.

Drug offense — Nov. 10

At 8:44 p.m. EWU police were notified by one of Streeter Hall’s community advisors that while conducting a sweep they noticed a strong odor of marijuana. Possession was denied by the resident of the room where the scent was coming from. No arrests were made and the student was referred to Student Rights and Responsibilities.

Domestic Violence Argument — Nov. 11

At 3:45 p.m. in Pearce Hall, A student was concerned that his recently ex-girlfriend was going to vandalize his vehicle. The threat turned out to just be rumors. A witness confirmed that the pair had an argument over the phone but they did not recall the threats. The report was cleared and was referred to the Title IX office.

Argument — Nov. 12

At 6:00 p.m. EWU police officers heard yelling at the Townhouse Apartments from their headquarters in the red barn. Officers found three females arguing. Officers separated the group, during which the parties were threatening to fight one another. During the investigation, threats were indicated as mutual and it was an escalating argument. No arrests were made.

Fire — Nov. 14

At 10:16 a.m. a stove fire on the 5th floor kitchen in Snyamncut Hall was reported. The fire was a cooking oil fire and was extinguished. No one was harmed and the building was not evacuated.

Suspicious circumstance — Nov. 14

At 5:30 p.m. a Streeter Hall community advisor reported seeing an unknown person at the abandoned Morrison Hall. The advisor suspected the person of vandalism. There was no indication of a break in. Morrison Hall has been a recent subject of vandalism, according to EWU detective Robert Schmitter. The person in this incident has not been identified.

Malicious Mischief — Nov. 15

At 5:30 p.m. an individual who was not a student was acting belligerent in Streeter hall. The individual went into the bathroom and damaged a sink and a mirror. Charges were not pressed as the individual was willing to cover the damages. It was determined that it was a mental health related incident. There is currently an ongoing investigation.

Suspicious circumstance/drug offense — Nov. 16

At 11:29 p.m. a student was contacted by EWU police about a suspicious smell coming from their dorm room. The resident claimed to have smoked off campus and was counseled by the officer about drugs. The incident was documented and sent to SRR.

Liquor Violation — Nov. 17

A male Gonzaga student was found passed out in a bathroom in LA hall. No charges were filed, and will be forwarded to Gonzaga’s SRR system. The student is okay.

Domestic Violence Robbery — Nov.18

At 7:00 a.m. EWU police received a call about a stolen phone. The person placing the report said that her ex-boyfriend stole her phone and left it at a bus stop. The phone was not found or returned. The ex-boyfriend was not allowed into a residence hall and was arrested for theft. During the investigation it was found that he had taken the phone by force. Charges were upgraded to robbery in the 2nd degree, and the subject was booked on charges in Spokane County Jail.

Malicious Mischief — Nov. 20

At 10:56 a.m. a student reported that their vehicle’s tires were slashed in upper lot 13 by Morrison Hall. There are no suspects. Witnesses are urged to contact the EWU Police Department.