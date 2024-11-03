Police Beat Oct. 19 – Nov. 1

Liquor Violation — Oct. 19

At 7:48 p.m. Eastern Washington University police received a call that someone had passed out underneath a vehicle following a football game at Roos Field. Officers and medics arrived on scene and provided aid to the person, who appeared to be heavily intoxicated. Because the person was a minor, they were referred to Student Rights and Responsibilities. No arrests were made.

Liquor Violation — Oct. 19

A Resident LIfe Coordinator at Pearce Hall called EWU police at 2:20 a.m., suspecting that a group of three individuals were drinking in a room. An officer arrived on scene and was granted permission to search the room, where they quickly found a bottle of alcohol. A few of the three denied drinking, though failed an intoxication test. The group, which included minors, voluntarily turned over the alcohol and were referred to SRR.

Domestic Violence Argument — Oct. 21

EWU police received a report out of Pearce Hall that a couple was having an argument in a room. An officer arrived on scene and determined that the argument – in which one party was upset at the other for texting and calling other people – was strictly verbal. The pair separated voluntarily, and both were referred to SRR and Student Accommodation and Support Services.

False Reporting — Oct. 22

On Oct. 21, an individual at the URC was asked to leave the premises after he was seen by workers passing what appeared to be marijuana to others. URC staff reported that he was rude, but left when asked. On Oct. 22, the individual returned to the building and URC staff called EWU police. When officers questioned him, he presented his brother’s name, birthday, and Eagle Card as his own. This was discovered later, as URC staff attempted to file a permanent trespass and recognized his brother as someone else. The individual, who is not a student, was cited and released.

Drug Paraphernalia — Oct. 22

At 6:00 p.m., a resident of Streeter Hall reported that her roommate possessed drug paraphernalia. An officer contacted the roommate, who said that she had used a vape pen off campus. No report was filed.

Shooting Concern — Oct. 23

At 9:55 a.m. a concerned student called EWU police for fear that there was a shooting event taking place on campus. After seeing that I90 was closed due to a police standoff, the student became concerned after hearing gunshots and seeing medical personnel entering Patterson Hall. Police responded to the incident, and determined that the gunshots were related to a routine shooting practice by the EWU Police Department. The medical personnel were responding to an unrelated medical emergency. EWU Detective Robert Schmitter said that students should always report safety concerns such as this one, even if it is a potential false alarm.

Drug Offense — Oct. 23

EWU police received a report that a student made a post on Snapchat that she had marijuana for sale off of EWU property. There was not enough evidence for an arrest so the student was referred to SRR.

Lewd Conduct — Oct. 25

An officer noticed a car parked near Morrison Hall with its lights on at 12:30 a.m. When they approached the car, they found two people having sex inside of it. The pair was warned that it is illegal to have sex in public and referred to SRR.

Assault 4 — Oct. 25

At 3:30 a.m. at the Townhouse Apartments, a student showed up intoxicated and uninvited to their friend’s apartment. The intoxicated student reported to EWU police that she was pushed down the stairs by her friend and sustained a scrape on her knee. Multiple witnesses inside the apartment said that the reporting student had tried to open the door as someone else was shutting it, leading to her phone being knocked out of her hand and damaged. No parties wished to press charges. Three students were referred to SRR.

Dress Code Violation — Oct. 26

EWU police were called at 3:56 p.m. after an employee using the URC gym refused to leave after declining to adhere to the dress code. The individual left following police contact.

Domestic Violence Assault — Oct. 27

At 11:54 p.m. EWU police responded to an individual who said their girlfriend punched their thigh following an argument in the Zips parking lot. The individual sustained injury from the assault. Contact was not made with the girlfriend, but she has been referred for charges. The victim was connected to resources.

Suspicious Circumstance — Oct. 29

EWU police received a call that a person in a yellow jacket was reportedly harassing passersby for money near the Science Building at 7:50 a.m. When officers arrived on scene they were unable to find the person.

Liquor Violation — Oct. 30

An individual alerted Resident Life Coordinators in Louise Anderson Hall that he saw his roommate put three cans of beer in his fridge at 7:56 p.m. The roommate was contacted by EWU police, who found that the cans were empty. As to why the individual put cans of empty beer in his fridge, he is quoted in the police report as saying he was “just being stupid.”

Liquor Violation — Nov. 1

A resident of Louise Anderson Hall was found unresponsive in a lounge area due to over intoxication. The student, who was a minor, was checked by medics but not transported to a hospital. He was referred to SRR.