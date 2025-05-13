Police Beat – April 14 – April 26

This report is based on correspondence with EWU Detective Robert Schmitter taking place at the end of April. Cases may have developed further since.

Motor Vehicle Theft – April 14

At about 1:40 p.m., a student reported that their electric scooter had been stolen. The scooter was located at the bottom of a ramp at Reese Court. The scooter has not been recovered yet and there are no leads.

Burglary – April 15

At 7:19 p.m., a female student reported that someone had broken into her dorm room when she was gone. A small amount of money was taken and the officers found that there was no forced entry, but there was an indication of someone being in her room. At this time there are no suspects or leads.

Welfare Check/Warrant Arrest – April 17

A male lying on the grass in front of Dressler Hall was spotted by officers. When approached, he stated he was waiting for the bus. Officers checked his name and found that he had a warrant out for his arrest. He complained of medical issues and was transported to the hospital and booked immediately after.

Suspicious Circumstances – April 20

A former student was reported to have been making social media posts that were seen as threatening to current students. Those who saw the posts reported it to the police and an email was sent out to students alerting them of the alleged threats. However, upon investigation, it was determined not to be a threat. It was referred to the behavioral health unit of Spokane county.

Malicious Mischief – April 21

A male reported that he found a stick jammed into his air conditioning unit outside of his house on the 700 block of C Street. There are currently no leads.

Hit & Run – April 22

A female called to report that on April 17th or 18th, she noticed new scratches and marks on her car that had not been there before and a car that was parked close to her on the street opposite of Snyamncut. The police were not called when it originally happened and the two of them decided to try to work it out between themselves, however, the female had begun to receive what she believed to be harassing messages from the owner of the other vehicle when they were confronted with photographic proof of damage to her vehicle. Upon Investigation, the harassing behavior was not deemed threatening and they were unable to verify what happened through camera footage. Due to this, there was no probable cause for arrest.

DV Argument – April 23

At about 10:30 p.m., a caller reported to police that they had heard a female screaming in distress inside Pearce hall. Officers arrived at the scene and searched for where the scream was coming from. Upon finding the room, officers determined that nobody was in danger, with the room occupants saying that they were arguing over a basketball game. There were no documented signs of assault and the case was referred to Title IX.

Traffic Offense – April 25

An officer spotted a male student in the Roos Field parking lot driving recklessly. The student was reportedly spinning his car at a dangerous speed and was given a traffic infraction for doing so. Nobody was arrested.

Agency Assist/Shooting – April 26

At about 1:30 a.m. at the Delta Chi fraternity house, multiple callers reported hearing one to two gunshots. Callers reported that a female suspect shot the weapon into the air. When canvassing the area the officers were able to find a shell casing. Officers were able to get a photo of the suspect, but her identity remains unknown. Due to the shooting taking place off campus, the case was handed over to Cheney police.

Collision – April 26

Officers responded to a call at 8:10 a.m. for a hit and run near Dryden hall, however, when they got to the scene the driver responsible had returned to exchange information. The driver responsible told police that they had been reaching for a water bottle and swerved into a parked vehicle. A traffic infraction was issued.