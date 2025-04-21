Police Beat: March 18 – April 14

Commercial Burglary – March 18

At 10:00 a.m., an Eastern Washington University employee reported that gasoline had been stolen from a campus vehicle parked at Surbeck Services. The theft was discovered when the worker noticed tampering and fuel loss in a university van. Upon investigation, EWU detective Robert Schmitter said that police found cuts in the perimeter fence, suggesting forced entry. The theft likely occurred between the afternoon of March 17 and 10:00 a.m. on March 18.

Criminal Trespass – March 28

At 11:25 p.m., a custodian at Showalter Hall reported seeing two male individuals running through an area they were not authorized to be in. Cheney Police responded and set a perimeter. Officers later made contact with a group of five juveniles exiting another section of the building. All individuals involved were referred to juvenile court for trespassing. No property damage or theft was reported.

Scam/Fraud – April 7

A student reported being scammed through a video call by individuals claiming to be law enforcement officers from overseas. The student was accused of money laundering and pressured into transferring a large sum of money through an encrypted messaging app to overseas banks. The student is working with international authorities. The disposition is open.

DV Protection Order Violation – April 7

At approximately 3:00 p.m., a violation of a domestic violence protection order was reported between two students in a former relationship. The protected party reported that the individual with the order against them had violated its terms. An investigation is ongoing.

Counterfeiting – April 7

During a high school robotics event held on EWU’s campus at Reese Court, a fake $20 bill was turned in at the concession area. The bill was discovered after the transaction and was reported at 10:15 a.m. No suspects have been identified and the case is closed.

Cyber Harassment / DV – April 7

At 8:48 a.m. a student reported receiving harassing messages from an unknown sender, which they believe may be a former romantic partner. The messages did not contain direct threats. The messages were sent on March 27 at 12:00 p.m. There is no ongoing investigation at this time.

Assist – April 7

Cheney Police responded to a disturbance on the 500 block of Short Street involving a person hitting a car and honking loudly. The subject was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm and was arrested. EWU Police assisted with the call but did not file their own report. Cheney Police handled the arrest.

Welfare Check – April 8

At approximately 11:00 a.m., EWU Police were contacted by a Spokane Transit Authority bus driver who reported that a student had approached them asking for help. The student had a bandaged hand and appeared disoriented. Medics were called to the scene, but the student refused transport. Police assisted the individual in returning home.

Welfare Check – April 8

At approximately 12:45 p.m., Eastern Washington University Police dispatched to Patterson Hall after a student was reported to have remained in a restroom for about three hours. Officers made contact with the student, who declined assistance and appeared to be in good health. No further action was taken.

Theft – April 9

At 1:42pm on April 14, a student reported that their electric scooter was stolen from the bottom of the loading ramp at Reese Court. The scooter was reportedly unsecured. Eastern Washington University Police believe the theft occurred on April 9 between 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. There are no leads or suspects.

Malicious Mischief – April 10

At approximately 10:30 a.m., damage to outdoor property near the old schoolhouse across from Williamson Hall was reported. Officers found that someone had attempted to remove a bench; anchor bolts were loosened and nearby stone pavers were disturbed. No items were stolen and there were signs of minor damage to a wall. There are no suspects at this time.

Suspicious Circumstances – April 10

At 4:19 p.m., a caller reported a white male in a yellow shirt possibly attempting to steal a speed limit sign near Seventh Street and G Street. Police responded but did not find the suspect or any evidence that the sign had been stolen. There is no ongoing investigation at this time.