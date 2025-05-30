Police Beat: May 7 – May 16

This report is based on correspondence with EWU Detective Robert Schmitter taking place May 21. Cases may have developed further since.

Fire Alarm/Steam Leak – May 7

A boiler in the mechanical room of Cheney Hall released hot steam, causing the building’s fire alarm to go off.

Malicious Mischief – May 7

Graffiti was found in an elevator located in Pearce Hall. EWU police documented the incident. There are no suspects or leads.

Domestic Violence/Assault – May 7

One resident of the EWU Townhouses reported that their roommate had broken into their home and stolen from them. The roommate claimed that the stolen items were her belongings in the first place. During an EWU police investigation, officers discovered that both residents had threatened each other with violence. Police determined that there was no probable cause of assault and that the second resident did not commit a burglary, because they lived in the home. The issue became a civil case.

Stalking – May 8

A student reported that another student they knew had been stalking them and showing up in various places to see them. After an EWU police investigation, the complainant did not want to pursue criminal charges, opting to take the matter to EWU Student Rights and Responsibilities.

Drug Offense – May 8

Louise Anderson Hall advisors were conducting hygiene inspections and came across a room that had what appeared to be marijuana, so they contacted the university police. Officers met with the owner of the marijuana, who reportedly took responsibility for the drugs. The student was not arrested and was referred to SRR.

Drug Paraphernalia – May 8

An advisor at Snyamncut Hall saw a bong on a student’s desk while doing hygiene inspections. EWU police attempted to contact the student, but were unable to. Because the paraphernalia was with marijuana and not a hard drug, no crime was committed.

Hit and Run/Liquor Violation – May 10

A student backed into a parked car and attempted to flee the scene. Cheney and EWU police officers spotted her while discussing an earlier, unrelated incident they had responded to. The student, who was under the age of 21, admitted to drinking. The officers felt that she was not impaired. She was referred to SRR due to underage drinking.

Liquor Violation – May 11

Community advisors in Streeter Hall called EWU police after finding a student who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Advisors also said they heard what sounded like drinking coming from a dorm room. From outside the room, officers reported hearing the sounds of drinking as well as sounds that were sexual in nature. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the student they believed the advisors had called about. She reportedly admitted to having had one drink. The advisors then told the police that they had just found the student they had called about in the lobby. That student reportedly admitted to having a few beers. No criminal charges or arrests were made, and the two students were referred to SRR.

Suspicious Person/Trespass – May 16

Police received a call from the JFK Library that an older white male, who is not a student of the university, was making staff and students uncomfortable by discussing disturbing topics about children, such as snapping their intestines. The comments were found to be general and not direct threats to students or staff. The call said that an EWU staff member attempted to intervene by communicating with the man, at which point he allegedly pretended to fall down. While falling, the man allegedly made physical contact with the employee and appeared to look up her dress. She did not consider the contact assaultive and did not press charges. Police trespassed the man off the property for 72 hours. The incident was reported to Title IX and has been sent to the school for potential long-term trespass. No arrest was made.

Car Fire – May 16

Police responded to a call about a car that was on fire outside the Anne Marie Apartments. Upon the officers’ arrival, the fire had already been put out. The owner of the car said it was an engine fire that may have been caused by his recent replacement of fuel injectors. He used the fire extinguisher from the apartments to put out the fire. There were no injuries.