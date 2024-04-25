Police Beat: April 5 – April 22

Liquor Violation — Apr. 6

At 12:30 in the morning Eastern Washington University police received a report of a female vomiting while exiting a vehicle. Officers arrived on scene and noted that she was showing signs of alcohol consumption. She was referred to Student Rights and Responsibilities.

Extortion — Apr. 6

A student reported at 2:35 p.m. that he had sent nude photos to somebody he was talking with online, who proceeded to threaten to disseminate the photos if he did not send them money. EWU detective Robert Schmitter said that this sort of situation is a common catfishing scam, often perpetuated by individuals overseas. An investigation is currently ongoing.

Harassment — Apr. 7

At 7:35 p.m. an individual from out of state contacted the EWU police when they received threatening messages that were intended for an EWU faculty member. The sender was convinced that the 213 Bones movie that was filmed on EWU campus in fall of 2023 was connected to a “secret experiment”, and was upset that the university did not disclose the experiment to the public. EWU police contacted both the sender and the intended recipient, the latter of which was given emergency safety information should the sender show up in person. The sender continued to message the out of state individual to the point of criminality, however the recipient did not want to press charges. The sender has a history of delusional cyber harassment.

Domestic Violence Assist — Apr. 8

At 8:24 a.m. EWU police assisted Spokane County police in responding to a violent assault by a man on his girlfriend on West Pine Springs rd. The man was arrested at the scene.

Civil Standby — Apr. 10

EWU police stood by at 10:20 a.m. as EWU’s housing department changed the locks on a Snyamncut dorm room during a student eviction, possibly as a result of the student not paying the housing fees. Officers provided the student with information on nearby homeless shelters.

Elevator Malfunction — Apr. 10

At 10:24 a.m. two people got stuck in an elevator in Streeter Hall. They were free after about 20 minutes.

Suspicious Circumstance — Apr. 10

At 10:42 p.m. someone reported smelling marijuana outside of Streeter Hall. Officers arrived on scene and were unable to find any evidence of marijuana being smoked nearby.

Argument — Apr. 11

A concerned individual called in at 10:42 a.m. that their neighbors were yelling. Officers made contact with the neighbors and determined that they were just moving furniture around.

Welfare Check — Apr. 13

A woman called in that there was a male face down in the grass on 6th and Elm st. at 12:40 a.m. When officers arrived on scene they did not find anyone in the area.

Graffiti — Apr. 15

At 10:00 a.m. a person walking their dog reported that someone had broken in and vandalized the north side of the EWU water tower. There are no leads or suspects as to the individual who did this, however it appeared that they climbed over the barbed wire fence to get to the tower.

Disorderly Conduct — Apr. 16

Multiple people reported at around 4:30 p.m. that there was a man screaming and throwing things at people from his car in front of Streeter Hall. When police arrived on scene the man was gone, but they found him in his car nearby. There was probable cause that he had violated a protection order, and he was arrested. On the 18th, the man was trespassed from EWU due to being a threat to students.

Domestic Violence Assist — Apr. 17

EWU police assisted in confronting the perpetrator of a domestic violence incident in a 1st st. residence. One individual was arrested for second degree assault by strangulation.

Suspicious Circumstance — Apr. 18

At 10:00 p.m. a worker was picking up surplus from the science building when they reported that an asian man left the building with a microscope. Officers were able to identify the man, as he used his proximity access card to enter the building, and plan to follow up with him.

Suspicious Circumstance — Apr. 19

EWU police received a call that a male appeared to be intoxicated and was acting erratically in the Computer Engineering Building at 9:40 a.m.. The subject denied that he had consumed anything intoxicating, but agreed to be transported to the hospital.

Crisis — Apr. 21

Police received a call from a woman that her boyfriend had threatened to jump off a bridge in Spokane following an argument. Officers found the boyfriend near Showalter Hall, where he had reportedly gone to cool off after the fight. He was transported involuntarily to a hospital due to the nature of his threats.