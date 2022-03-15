Police Beat: Man intoxicated at the bus stop

3/3/22 Cold Assault On Campus

Reports of a cold assault were placed on campus. According to police, there are no suspects and the situation remains under investigation. Reports stated that there was a fight that took place near LA Hall and someone ended up with a bloody nose after the altercation.

3/4/22 Suspicious Male Near Campus

A suspicious male was spotted around campus as he appeared heavily intoxicated and was attempting to make it back to Spokane. The situation took place near North and 9th around the bus stops. The man was not cooperative with the situation but there was not any more conflict after the fact. No crime was committed and it was labeled as a welfare medical situation.

3/5/22 Theft In LA Hall Lounge

A theft was reported in the LA Hall lounge area. According to police, the suspect was identified and an arrest has been made. The suspect has been booked in Spokane County Jail on 2nd degree theft.