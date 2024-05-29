First-year Eagle leaps to record-breaking distances

Junior Caitlin “Egypt” Simmons has set fire to the Eastern Washington University Track and Field record books this year, setting four school records across both track seasons. The long and triple jumper also earned three first-place finishes at Big Sky Conference Championship meets.

Simmons was born in Virginia and began her athletic career as a gymnast. Before high school, she moved to Colorado and sought a new sport.

“I got to high school, and my track coach there, Coach Q, was like, ‘You could really be good in jumps,’ so we started practicing over the summer,” Simmons said.

She tried sprints and hurdles, but it was jumping that she fell in love with.

“The rush you get from jumping is amazing, and you get six jumps so it’s not a one-and-done type of thing.”

Simmons began her collegiate career at the University of Hawaii. She placed second in the triple jump at the Big West Track and Field Championships as a sophomore with a mark of 40’11.75”, before deciding to transfer to EWU.

“My first impression of EWU was that it’s a small town,” she said. “I loved that because I come from a small town.”

The Eagles began their fall training on September 25, and Simmons immediately saw what she was looking for.

“I knew that this was a serious team. [The coaches] wanted people to do their best and give their all. They were trying to change the culture.”

Not every practice was easy, but Jonina Brinson, Eastern Washington’s jumps and multis coach helped Simmons view challenges through the right lens.

“When I first came here, I didn’t have a good practice,” she said. “It was our first hard running practice, and I had a come to Jesus moment with Coach Jo, and she held me accountable. She said ‘if you want to be great, you have to give your best effort every time you step out there.’ That moment changed my perspective on how to approach the season and how to approach life in general.”

Simmons’ first record came at the Husky Classic in Seattle, where she jumped 19’11.75”, breaking the EWU indoor long jump record.

“I was excited, grateful, and thankful for Coach Jo and my teammates.”

Simmons competed in the Big Sky Indoor Track and Field Championship, where she won gold in both the long jump and triple jump. Her second event win saw another school record fall, this time in the triple jump when she posted a mark of 41’10”.

“When I won conference my teammates were beside me and they just had such good energy,” said Simmons. “It was fun, and we were all celebrating. I loved that.”

During the outdoor season, she broke the triple jump record four times, finishing with a wind-legal personal best of 42’3.25”, which placed second at the Big Sky Outdoor Track and Field Championship.

She was in second place in Eastern Washington University’s long jump leaderboard for much of the season, just behind teammate Kimberly “Tuti” Smith, who jumped 20’7 to open the outdoor season.

Simmons, who won the long jump at the conference championships, passed Smith on Friday, May 27 at the NCAA First Round meet, where she leaped 21’4.75”, missing out on qualifying for the NCAA Outdoor Championships via tiebreaker.

Aside from her performance on the track, Simmons listed multiple great moments off of it, such as bonding with teammates.

“I always learn more and more about them,” she said. “Whether that be on road trips, whether it be on plane rides, whether we are just chilling at the hotel. I always learn stuff about them on and off the track and I just love that piece.”

She also had advice for other athletes who want to accomplish big goals, such as persistence and focus.

“On days when you don’t want to do it, that’s when you should really do it,” she said. “Find something that motivates you. Whether that be the love of the sport, or for me it would be to glorify God. Find what motivates you and drives you to be the best you that you can be each and every day.”

Simmons’ goal for her upcoming senior season is to continue her progress in her jumps and her effect on the team.

“I’ve just loved my time here, and I would like to continue to make an impact on this program and other people and inspire the people around me…I’m just thankful for each moment that I have to compete.”