EWU basketball sweeps Big Sky Conference games

By Nic Cunningham, Reporter
February 11, 2025
Sophomore guard Mason Williams attempts a layup over a Northern Arizona defender on Jan. 23. Last week, Williams scored the most points in both of EWU’s games. Photo by Nic Cunningham. (1-23-25 EWU MBB vs. NAU)
(Nic Cunningham)

For the first time this season, the Eastern Washington University men’s and women’s basketball teams had a perfect 4-0 combined record in their conference games last week.

On Thursday, Feb. 6, both teams played Sacramento State. The men’s team won 83-80 at home, while the women’s team traveled to California and won 68-53. Both teams are now 2-0 against the Hornets this season.

Sophomore guard Mason Williams scored 29 points, which was the second-highest scoring total of his career. This season, Williams is averaging 14.8 points per game. Led by a career-high 35 points on Jan. 30, he has scored 22.5 points per contest in his last four games.

Senior guard Andrew Cook was second on the team with 17 points. He is first on the Eagles with 15.0 points per game. He and Williams are ranked seventh and eighth in the Big Sky in points per game. Northern Colorado is the only other school with multiple players in the top ten.

In the women’s victory against Sacramento State, graduate student guard Peyton Howard and freshman small forward Kourtney Grossman each scored 17 points. Howard’s 13.8 points per game are the seventh-most in the conference, while Grossman’s 10.5 points per game is ranked 15th.

A former Eagle, senior forward Jaydia Martin, tied for the second-most points on the Hornets, scoring 12 points against EWU. Martin transferred to Sacramento State this season after playing for Eastern Washington for three seasons. She is fourth in the conference with 14.1 points per game.

The men’s team stayed in Cheney on Saturday, Jan. 8, to take on Portland State. The Vikings had previously defeated the Eagles 64-59 on Feb. 9. This time, EWU came away with a 72-67 win.

Williams and redshirt junior guard Tyler Powell tied for the team lead with 17 points. Powell made all seven of his shots en route to a new career-high point total. Powell is in his first year with Eastern Washington. He most recently played for Nevada two years ago, before redshirting for the Wolfpack last season and transferring to EWU this season.

Junior guard Elijah Thomas tied his career-high with 9 points. Thomas also transferred to Eastern Washington this school year. He played for Des Moines Area Community College for two years before coming to EWU and averaged 10.9 points per game for the Bears last season.

The women’s team continued their road trip by heading to Portland to face the Vikings on PSU’s home court. The Eagles won 65-58, and have now beat Portland State in both games this season.

Howard scored 17 points for the second consecutive game to lead the team. Senior guard Alexis Pettis, who is averaging a career-best 8.4 points per game this season, contributed 14 points.

Grossman scored 12 points and had 12 rebounds. The freshman has been the top rebounder in the Big Sky conference this season. She averages 10.1 rebounds per game and is the only player averaging double-digit rebounds.

Both teams are now 5-7 in conference games. The women are in sixth place in the conference standings, while the men are in eighth place. After a strong performance last week, both teams have a chance to climb the closely-contested Big Sky standings this week. The women are one game behind fourth place, and the men are 1.5 games behind third place.

This Saturday, Feb. 15, the two EWU teams are playing in a doubleheader at Roos Court. The women will play Idaho first at 1:00 p.m. and the men will take on the Vandals at 4:00 p.m. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+ and can be listened to on The Varsity Network.

Nic Cunningham, Reporter