EWU men’s basketball nets in four transfers for 2025-2026 season

Four men’s basketball players have committed to transferring to Eastern Washington University next school year, continuing the program’s rebuilding from last season.

In April 2024, former EWU men’s basketball coach David Riley signed with Washington State University, where five Eagles joined him. Four other players graduated or transferred.

Eastern hired Dan Monson as head coach later that month, and by July, he had recruited five players from the portal, including Andrew Cook, EWU’s leading point-scorer this year. This year, Monson has signed four additional players from the transfer portal.

Isaiah Moses, UC Riverside

Moses is a guard who will be a redshirt senior for the team next season after committing on April 14. The Anchorage, Alaska native played each of his first three seasons for the Highlanders. He was the team’s second-leading scorer last season, averaging 12.0 points per game to pair with 3.0 assists per game. Against Cal Poly on March 18, he scored a season-high 30 points. Moses converted 72 of his 77 free throw attempts, a 93.5% rate. His free-throw percentage surpassed the highest in the Big Sky, just ahead of his new teammate, Cook.

Johnny Radford, College of Idaho

On April 22, EWU men’s basketball announced that Radford would be transferring to the team next season for his sixth year of college basketball. Radford was the leading scorer on a College of Idaho team that won the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Championship last season. He averaged 13.9 points per game and made 99 three-point shots at a 41.8 percent clip. The Yotes also won the championship in 2023, Radford’s junior season.

Straton Rogers, College of Idaho

Just five days after his teammate’s commitment, Rogers announced his decision to play for the Eagles during the 2025-26 season. The 6’5 guard will be a fifth-year senior after playing for the College of Idaho for four years. Rogers averaged 7.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game last season for the Yotes. Rogers was named the Cascade Conference Defensive Player of the Year for the second season in a row on March 4. He made 62.9 percent of his shots last season, which would have led the Big Sky.

Alton Hamilton IV, Lewis-Clark State College

The final player to commit was forward Alton Hamilton IV on May 21. Hamilton will be junior next season. He is the reigning Cascade Conference Player of the Year, which he won after averaging 17.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game. He was also named an NAIA All-American.

“Having that post presence, that back-to-the-basket guy that can take a little bit of relief off the guards, I think that will be a big thing,” Hamilton IV said. “I bring a lot of hustle. I don’t mind running the floor, diving, trying to get rebounds, playing defense.”