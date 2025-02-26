The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner
The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner
The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner
Categories:

Northern Arizona outlasts Eastern Washington behind 34-point third quarter

By Nic Cunningham, Reporter
February 25, 2025

Northern Arizona and potential conference MVP Sophie Glancey overcame EWU point guard Peyton Howard’s scoring outburst to win 88-77 on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Senior guard Peyton Howard dribbles the ball up the court against Sacramento State on Jan. 11. Against NAU, Howard scored a career-best 30 points. (Nic Cunningham)

Despite Howard’s 30 points, tied for the second-largest single-game point total in the Big Sky conference this season, the Lumberjacks completed a second-half comeback to secure the victory.

NAU entered Saturday’s game as the second-ranked team in the conference and jumped out to an early lead. In less than three minutes, the Lumberjacks built a 9-2 lead. Led by 9 first-quarter points from senior guard Olivia Moran, NAU led 20-15 at the end of the first quarter. Moran shares the backcourt with her twin sister, Nyah Moran.

However, with 4 minutes remaining in the second quarter, the Eagles went on a 16-4 run to close out the quarter. The run was started with two free throws from Howard to cut the NAU lead to 29-25. She scored 10 points during the stretch, including two three-point shots.

Freshman guard Emily McElmurray scored 5 points during the run. She competed for the EWU women’s team in the three-point contest during Eastern Washington’s preseason MadNest, and she made one three-pointer during the game. She has made 5 of her 13 three-point attempts this season.

The run gave the Eagles a 40-33 halftime lead over Northern Arizona. The Lumberjacks have not lost a game this season where they led at halftime, including their Jan. 23 game against EWU, where they held a 35-34 lead at halftime before winning 75-63.

Although Eastern Washington controlled the halftime lead in this game, the second half was similar to the two teams’ previous matchup. The Lumberjacks dominated the third quarter 34-18, behind 6 three-pointers.

NAU’s junior forward Sophie Glancey and senior guard Nyah Moran filled up the scoreboard in the third quarter. Glancey, the Preseason Big-Sky MVP, scored 14 of her 25 points. She also had 12 rebounds and 6 blocks. She is first in the Big Sky conference in points per game and blocks per game, and fourth in rebounds per game.

Nyah Moran scored 12 of her 15 total points and made two three-pointers. In total, she and her twin sister combined to score 29 points with four made three-point shots.

After winning the third quarter as well, Northern Arizona combined to win the second half 55-37, enough to win the game. The Lumberjacks are now 14-2 in conference games.

Although they lost, the Eagles’ 77 points was their fifth-best total of the season. Howard’s 30 points were a career-high. She is now ranked fourth in the conference with 14.6 points per game.

Junior guard Ella Gallatin scored 12 points and had 6 rebounds. She has been both the team’s third-highest scorer and rebounder this season with 9.3 points per game and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Kourtney Grossman, the freshman small forward, scored 8 points and led the team with 8 rebounds. She is first in the Big Sky with 10.2 rebounds per game.

Eastern Washington is now 6-9 in conference games and 10-17 overall. They are in seventh place in the conference. EWU has three games remaining in the regular season to move up the standings before the conference tournament begins on March 8.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Senior guard Jaydia Martin transferred to Sacramento State University this season after playing for Eastern Washington University for three years. She scored 23 points against the Eagles on Jan. 11.
Where are they now? Former Eagle basketball players excel in new teams
Sophomore guard Mason Williams attempts a layup over a Northern Arizona defender on Jan. 23. Last week, Williams scored the most points in both of EWU’s games.
EWU basketball sweeps Big Sky Conference games
EWU mascot Swoop dances with the Eagle cheerleaders during a timeout in Eastern Washington’s game against Northern Arizona on Jan. 23.
Tale of two halves for EWU in loss to Northern Arizona
Graduate student Rachel Harvey makes a one-handed pass against Sacramento State on Jan. 11.
Eagles fall to the Vandals on the road
EWU graduate student guard Peyton Howard directs the offense while being guarded by Sacramento State sophomore guard Lina Falk on Jan. 12.
Eagles squash Hornets with high scoring second half
Guard Nic McClain posts up North Dakota guard Reggie Thomas on Dec. 4.
Eagles net multiple career highs over winter break
More in Carousel
Formerly known as KEWU-FM, a 24 hour jazz station, this FM booth is located in EWU's Film Building.
KEWU radio station sold after nearly 75 years on air
Dani Nelson - Director of Elections for the Associated Students of Eastern Washington University (ASEWU).
Why ASEWU matters: Dani Nelson on the power of student leadership
Lutheran Pastor Marc DiConti hands out warm apple cider every Wednesday morning from around 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Lutheran pastor’s ‘Warm Wednesday’ offers EWU students winter warmth, opportunity for connection on campus
Global Friends Club officers starting from the left: Addie Chalmers, Kyoko Fisher, Nish Raje, Beruktawit Gared, and faculty advisor Viktoria Taroudaki.
New Global Friends Club creates space for international students to connect
An Eastern Washington University sign and pillar marked with the founding year is located on the south side of campus.
EWU’s International Affairs Club reacts to Trump’s return to office
Police determine Sutton Park bomb threat to be a "confetti popper"
Police determine Sutton Park bomb threat to be a "confetti popper"
More in Sports
On Dec. 4, sophomore forward Vice Zanki made a 3-pointer against North Dakota to give the Eagles an 85-79 lead with 23 seconds left in the game.
Eagles and Big Sky fall to Summit League for second consecutive year
Swoop and the EWU cheerleaders rally from the sidelines during the Nov. 6, 2024 basketball game against Seattle University.
Current and former Eagles battle in Spokane
#11 Nic McClain throws down a dunk for two of his 28 points against Cal Poly on Nov. 17.
Eagles drop both games of Sunday basketball doubleheader
Freshman forward Emmett Marquardt takes a jump shot against Seattle University on Wednesday Nov. 6, 2024.
New-look Eagles split opening week games
Eastern Washington University played Montana State University at Roos Field on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Montana State offense overwhelms Eagles
EWU comes up short against Idaho in Che-Scow Cup
EWU comes up short against Idaho in Che-Scow Cup
About the Contributor
Nic Cunningham, Reporter