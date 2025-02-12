Where are they now? Former Eagle basketball players excel in new teams

After a change in scenery, multiple players from last year’s men’s and women’s basketball teams are finding success in their new schools.

Six players from last year’s men’s team and four from the women’s team entered the transfer portal after the season ended and joined new teams in the NCAA.

Each of the women transferred to different teams, while all but one of the men teamed up at the same school.

Seven of the ten players are averaging new career-highs in points, rebounds, or assists per game this season.

Aaliyah Alexander, University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Alexander played three seasons with EWU, as well as being on the team for a medical redshirt year. She averaged a career-best 14.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last year and was named first-team All-Big Sky.

This season, she transferred to UNLV, where she has started in all 18 games that she has played. Alexander is averaging 11.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per game for the Lady Rebels. On Dec. 15, she scored a season-high 25 points against DuPaul.

Andie Zylak, Arkansas Tech University

In her freshman season, Zylak started in 26 games for the Eagles and averaged 5.0 points per game. She primarily came off the bench in her next two seasons and averaged 1.6 points per game in each year.

For her senior season, Zylak chose to transfer to Arkansas Tech University. She has been a starter in 16 games this season and is averaging a career-high 5.4 points and 3.3 assists per game.

Andre Mulibea, Coastal Carolina University

Mulibea transferred to Eastern Washington last season after having previously played at both Utah Tech and Salt Lake Community College. While at EWU, Mulibea played in four games and scored 13 total points.

He transferred to Coastal Carolina this season, where he has played in 17 games this year. He is averaging 5.9 points per game, which is his best career mark in the NCAA. Mulibea previously scored 12.1 points per game for SLCC in the NJCAA.

Casey Jones, Washington State University

A Big Sky All-Defensive team member, Jones played for the Eagles for three years. In his final season with Eastern Washington University, he averaged a career-best 12.6 points and earned second-team All-Big Sky honors.

When men’s basketball head coach David Riley signed to become the coach for Washington State, multiple players chose to follow him to Pullman. However, Jones’ basketball career for the Cougars will not start until the 2027-28 season. He announced on Instagram that he will first be going on a two-year religious mission. After his mission is complete, he plans to redshirt for an additional year.

Cedric Coward, Washington State University

Coward was unanimously selected for the 2023-24 All-Big Sky first team after averaging 15.4 points and 6.7 rebounds in his junior season for EWU. Coward originally entered his name into the NBA draft, but eventually withdrew and chose to transfer to Washington State University for his senior season.

Coward played in just six games this season before being sidelined for the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury that required surgery. He was averaging a career-high 17.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game before being shut down. On Feb. 2, Keenan Womack of Sports Illustrated listed Coward as a potential second-round pick in this year’s NBA draft.

Dane Erikstrup, Washington State University

Another Eagle turned Cougar, Erikstrup played primarily off the bench for the Eagles in his sophomore and junior seasons after playing his freshman season with Cal Poly Pomona. In his junior year, he scored 10.8 points per game.

In his senior season for Washington State, Erikstrup has started in all 26 games he has played in. He is averaging a career-high 12.6 points per game and is shooting a career-best 38.8 percent from the three-point line.

Ethan Price, Washington State University

Originally from England, Price was named the Big Sky Freshman of the Year in the 2021-22 season. Last season, he averaged a career-high 12.2 points per game and was named second-team All-Big Sky.

Price is scoring 12.3 points per game for the Cougars this season, while also averaging a career-best 5.5 rebounds per game. He is also converting 80.2 percent of his free throws, the best of his career.

Jaleesa Lawrence, High Point University

Lawrence was selected as a member of the All-Big Sky second team last season after she averaged 10.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per game as a junior. She played three seasons with the Eagles and started at least half of the team’s games each season.

She has been a starter in all 23 games she has played for High Point this year and is averaging a career-best 4.6 rebounds per game. She is scoring 8.9 points per game.

Jaydia Martin, Sacramento State University

In her second of three seasons with Eastern Washington, Martin earned third-team All-Big Sky honors. She scored 16.1 points per game and added 5.1 rebounds per contest. In her third season, she averaged 6.8 points per game and her field goal percentage decreased by over 10 percent.

She chose to switch teams, but remain in the Big Sky, and is averaging 14.2 points per game this season, the fourth most in the conference, on a career-high 43.2 percent field goal percentage. She is also averaging 5.0 rebounds per game.

LeJuan Watts, Washington State University

Watts, the Big Sky Freshman of the Year last season, earned the award unanimously after scoring 9.4 points per game and grabbing 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting 61.2 percent from the field and 40.5 percent on three-pointers.

He joined many of his teammates by transferring to Washington State, where he is posting career-highs with 13.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. He is also making 41.7 percent of his three-point shots.