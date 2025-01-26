Eagles fall to the Vandals on the road

Nic Cunningham Graduate student Rachel Harvey makes a one-handed pass against Sacramento State on Jan. 11.

Eastern Washington’s Women’s Basketball held a two game winning streak prior to heading to Moscow, but came up short against their conference rival, Idaho, on Jan. 18.

Eastern was outscored in the first three quarters, ending with a final score of 67-57. Idaho’s senior Guard Olivia Nelson gave Eastern’s defense trouble, scoring 29 points, grabbing 6 rebounds and tallying 2 assists. The defense, however, only allowed one other player on the Vandals to score double digit points while four of Eastern’s starters had over 10 points.

Following their early lead behind the performance of Olivia Nelson, Idaho didn’t look back. Offensive woes plagued Eastern early on as they struggled to get consistent scoring possessions in the first two quarters.

Idaho had an 11 point advantage over Eastern in free throws, widening the deficit. Idaho would also go on to lead in rebounds 52-44.

Eastern is now 2-3 in the Big Sky. While undefeated at home, they are winless in conference away games. Idaho is 4-1 after beating Eastern. The battle for the top spot in the Big Sky is close with the No.1 team being Montana State (7-0) and the No.2 school Idaho (6-1).

Junior guard Ella Gallatin led the Eagles in scoring, putting up 14 points to go with 4 rebounds and 2 assists. Freshman forward Kourtney Grossman would go on to have her fifth double-double of the year, scoring 11 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Freshman forward Jaecy Eggers would tally 2 blocks.

As a team, EWU made 31% of their shots while Idaho shot 34%. Both teams had 10 turnovers.