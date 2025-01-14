The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner
The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner
The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner
Categories:

Eagles squash Hornets with high scoring second half

By Nic Cunningham, Reporter
January 13, 2025
Nic Cunningham
EWU graduate student guard Peyton Howard directs the offense while being guarded by Sacramento State sophomore guard Lina Falk on Jan. 12.
EWU graduate student guard Peyton Howard directs the offense while being guarded by Sacramento State sophomore guard Lina Falk on Jan. 12. (Nic Cunningham)

Led by an explosive second half of offense, the Eastern Washington women’s basketball team defeated Sacramento State 89-80 on Saturday, Jan. 12. The Eagles scored 55 points in the final two quarters.

Nine days after scoring a career high 22 points, guard Ella Gallatin scored 23 against the Hornets. She averaged 2.2 points per game and 1.6 points per game in her first two seasons for EWU, but this year the junior is second on the team, with 10.1 points a night.

The Eagles saw a familiar face on the Hornets: Senior forward Jaydia Martin transferred to Sacramento State from Eastern Washington this season. Martin averaged at least 15 points a game in each of her first two years with EWU and averaged 6.8 points last year. With the Hornets, her scoring average is back up to 14.4 points per game.

Gallatin got hot early, making a three-pointer for EWU’s first points of the game. She made another shot from beyond the arc and a layup during the quarter as well, giving her 8 of the Eagles’ 15 first-quarter points.

Graduate student guard Peyton Howard was also a key contributor during the first quarter. She scored 5 points while also blocking a shot. Howard was Eastern Washington’s second leading scorer with 18 points in the game. She also led the team with 7 assists and 2 blocks.

The Hornets spread the ball around early, allowing them to trail by only one point at the end of the period. Five different players scored during the first quarter, led by junior guard Benthe Versteeg’s 4 points. Versteeg scored 21 points and had 5 rebounds and 7 assists in the game.

In the second quarter, Eastern Washington made four three-pointers en route to scoring 19 total points. Gallatin made two three-pointers and led the team with 6 points. The Hornets made a trio of three-point shots as well, and scored 17 points, making the halftime score 34-31 for the Eagles.

Jaydia Martin, a senior guard from Sacramento State and former Eagle, makes a pass around the back of EWU freshman small forward Kourtney Grossman (Nic Cunningham)

The third quarter was where EWU pulled away. The freshman frontcourt duo of Jaecy Eggers and Kourtney Grossman combined for 18 third-quarter points. Sacramento State scored 17 points during the quarter as a team. The Eagles scored 27 total points in the period and took a 61-48 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets responded to Eastern Washington’s big quarter by scoring 32 points in the fourth. Versteeg and Martin scored 11 points each to try to erase EWU’s lead. As a team, the Hornets made 64.7 percent of their shots during the fourth quarter.

However, the Sacramento State was again unable to stop the Eagles from scoring. Due in large part to EWU’s 17 attempted free throws during the final quarter, Gallatin had 9 points. While Eggers and Howard each had 6.

Eastern Washington held on to the lead and captured their second conference win of the season. The women’s team now has an overall record of 6-10 and are 2-2 in conference games. The Eagles’ next game is on Saturday, Jan. 18 in Moscow, Idaho against the 11-4 (3-1 conference record) Idaho Vandals. The game can be streamed on ESPN+ and is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Guard Nic McClain posts up North Dakota guard Reggie Thomas on Dec. 4.
Eagles net multiple career highs over winter break
On Dec. 4, sophomore forward Vice Zanki made a 3-pointer against North Dakota to give the Eagles an 85-79 lead with 23 seconds left in the game.
Eagles and Big Sky fall to Summit League for second consecutive year
#11 Nic McClain throws down a dunk for two of his 28 points against Cal Poly on Nov. 17.
Eagles drop both games of Sunday basketball doubleheader
Freshman forward Emmett Marquardt takes a jump shot against Seattle University on Wednesday Nov. 6, 2024.
New-look Eagles split opening week games
Swoop at EWU basketball game
EWU Men's Basketball Rebuild Kicks Off with 5 Players and 3 Coaches
Eight Eagles, including all four pictured – Casey Jones, Jake Kyman, Ellis Magnuson, and Ethan Price – are graduating or entering the transfer portal. New Coach Dan Monson is tasked with replacing them.
Former Gonzaga Coach Dan Monson selected to lead Eagles through rebuild
More in Carousel
Eastern Washington University Police headquarters, the Red Barn, is located at 609 W 7th St, Cheney, WA 99004.
Police Beat: Dec. 31 - Jan. 5
Police Beat Nov. 2 - Nov. 21
Police Beat Nov. 2 - Nov. 21
Eastern Washington University’s new Director of Tribal Relations, Cola Boyer.
Eastern Washington University appoints new tribal relations director
Eastern Washington University’s Board of Trustees met on Oct. 25 to address key issues shaping the university’s future.
Key updates from EWU’s Board of Trustees Oct. 25 meeting
Swoop and the EWU cheerleaders rally from the sidelines during the Nov. 6, 2024 basketball game against Seattle University.
Current and former Eagles battle in Spokane
The ROTC obstacle course in front of Cadet Hall.
Hometown hero spotlight: Keigan Baker
More in Sports
Eastern Washington University played Montana State University at Roos Field on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Montana State offense overwhelms Eagles
EWU comes up short against Idaho in Che-Scow Cup
EWU comes up short against Idaho in Che-Scow Cup
Photo from Eastern Washington University Athletics website.
Eastern Falls to UC Davis at 101st Homecoming
Junior guard Nic McClain went between his legs to claim victory in the dunk contest at MadNest.
MadNest sets stage for EWU hoops
A sideline shot of Roos Field, 2024.
EWU rushing attack dominates Hornets
Woodward Field was originally constructed in 1967 for $1.5 million and was renamed Roos Field in 2010 after former Eagle lineman Michael Roos. Roos funded half of the 2010 project to bring in the iconic red turf that makes EWU's football venue different than every other in the nation.
Eastern Washington falls to ranked Montana in a close offensive shootout
About the Contributor
Nic Cunningham, Reporter