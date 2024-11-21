The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner
The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner
The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner
Categories:

Eagles drop both games of Sunday basketball doubleheader

By Nic Cunningham, Reporter
November 21, 2024
Nic Cunningham
#11 Nic McClain throws down a dunk for two of his 28 points against Cal Poly on Nov. 17.

The Eastern Washington University women’s and men’s basketball teams failed to capture a win during their doubleheader on Sunday, Nov. 19.

The two teams played back-to-back games, beginning with the women at 2:00 p.m. against the University of Portland. The Eagles held multiple leads throughout the game but ended up losing 74-62.

Portland guard Maisie Burnham continued her strong start to the season against EWU. She is currently averaging a career-high 17.7 points per game and scored a season-best 22 points against Eastern.

Graduate student guard Peyton Howard led the Eagles in scoring with 16 points. Howard has become Eastern Washington’s first scoring option this season. The former Seattle University Redhawk is averaging 15.8 points per game.

Eastern Washington won the first quarter 21-12. Senior guard Alexis Pettis scored 7 of her 9 total points during the period. Pettis, who has played all four seasons with EWU, is currently averaging a career-best in every statistical category but free throw percentage.

Portland came back during the second quarter and tied the game 36-36 going into halftime. Burnham and senior guard McKelle Meek helped the Pilots by scoring 7 and 5 points. Meek, who is shooting 46.2 percent from beyond the arc this season, made one of her two three-point shots.

Howard and Portland sophomore guard Rhyan Mogel were both key contributors during an extremely close third quarter. Howard scored 7 points and Mogel scored 5. Both players made layups in the last minute of the quarter, and Portland ended with a one-point lead.

The Eastern Washington offense went cold during the fourth quarter, allowing the Pilots to pull away. The Eagles scored just 10 points, while Burnham and Mogel combined for 11 of Portland’s 21 fourth-quarter points.

EWU junior guard Bree Schuler protects the ball from Portland’s Dyani Ananiev. (Nic Cunningham)

After a 30-minute warm-up, the men’s team faced Cal Poly. At one point in the second half, Eastern was down by 22 points.The Eagles almost came back but ultimately lost 82-78.

Redshirt junior guard Nic McClain was a double-edged sword for EWU. He made 10 of his 12 shots and scored 28 points while also getting 5 assists and 4 steals. On the other hand, he turned the ball over 7 times, the most in the game.

Sophomore guard Mason Williams and senior guard Andrew Cook each scored 12 points for the Eagles. Cook, McClain, and Williams have been the top three scorers for Eastern Washington this season, with all three averaging double-digit points.

EWU and Cal Poly were separated by just one point in the second half, and a seven-point lead by the Mustangs was the largest of the period. McClain made a three-point shot to give the Eagles a lead with 37 seconds remaining, but the lead would not hold.

Cal Poly’s senior guard Jarred Hyder, who is averaging a career-high 13.2 points per game, answered with a three-pointer of his own with just 2 seconds left on the clock to give Cal Poly a 34-33 lead. This was one of two three-point shots Hyder made out of 10 attempts.

The Mustangs came out for the second half firing on all cylinders and scored the first 8 points of the half. Senior guard Owen Koonce scored 14 of his team-high 19 points during the second half and helped Cal Poly take a commanding 69-47 lead with less than eight minutes left in the game.

With 3:30 minutes left, the Eagles made their move. Down by 13, Cook and Williams would combine to score the next 10 points in the game. McClain then made a layup, and the Eagles were down by just one point with 37 seconds left.

Freshman guard from Slovakia Peter Bandelj made two clutch free throws to push the Cal Poly lead to 78-75. McClain made a free throw to cut the lead down to one point, but Bandelj immediately made a layup to make the score 80-76.

McClain scored again with a layup to put EWU within 2 points of the Mustangs, but two more free throws from Bandelj gave Cal Poly an 82-78 lead with 14 seconds left, a lead that would remain when sophomore forward Vice Zanki missed a three-pointer for the Eagles.

Eastern Washington’s Mason Williams prepares for a crossover dribble against Cal Poly. (Nic Cunningham)

Both the EWU men’s and women’s teams are now 1-3 to start the season. This week the men play Washington State University on Thursday, Nov. 21 at Spokane Arena in a game featuring multiple former Eagles, and Cal Baptist in California on Saturday, Nov. 23.

The women play in a tournament, the Bank of Hawai’i Classic, in Honolulu, Hawai’i. They will face Saint Mary’s on Friday, Nov. 22, and Hawaii on Sunday, Nov. 24.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Swoop at EWU basketball game
EWU Men's Basketball Rebuild Kicks Off with 5 Players and 3 Coaches
Eight Eagles, including all four pictured – Casey Jones, Jake Kyman, Ellis Magnuson, and Ethan Price – are graduating or entering the transfer portal. New Coach Dan Monson is tasked with replacing them.
Former Gonzaga Coach Dan Monson selected to lead Eagles through rebuild
Senior guard Ellis Magnuson is the EWU record holder in career games played and is third in school history in career assists.
Both Eagles Basketball Teams Dominant in 2024
The Eastern Washington Men’s basketball team huddles in preparation for a game against Idaho on February 10.
Washington State Cougars add former EWU basketball coach David Riley
In just her third year with the program, EWU women’s basketball head coach Joddie Gleason led the Eagles to their first-ever tournament championship and second-ever NCAA tournament appearance.
Eagles earn program's first Big Sky Tournament Championship
Junior guard Jaleesa Lawrence drives to the rim on Feb. 24 against Northern Colorado. Lawrence scored 15 points to help lead the Eagles past Weber State in the first round of the Big Sky Conference Tournament on March 10
Mixed bag for EWU basketball in conference tournament
More in Carousel
The ROTC obstacle course in front of Cadet Hall.
Hometown hero spotlight: Keigan Baker
Freshman forward Emmett Marquardt takes a jump shot against Seattle University on Wednesday Nov. 6, 2024.
New-look Eagles split opening week games
Headshots of Ashton McKean, Elizabeth Humberstad, and Wade Romine. Courtesy of ASEWU website.
Eagles, meet your new ASEWU Executive Officers
Racist Snapchat video prompts response from EWU students, staff
Racist Snapchat video prompts response from EWU students, staff
The cast of “Waiting for Lefty” stands united on the stage during EWU Theatre’s first technical rehearsal on October 25th, 2024, at the University Theatre. Photo Courtesy of EWU Theatre Department.
EWU’s Waiting for Lefty: A theatrical call for unity ahead of election day
Eastern students share thoughts on voting amidst record low levels of trust in government
Eastern students share thoughts on voting amidst record low levels of trust in government
More in Sports
Eastern Washington University played Montana State University at Roos Field on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Montana State offense overwhelms Eagles
EWU comes up short against Idaho in Che-Scow Cup
EWU comes up short against Idaho in Che-Scow Cup
Photo from Eastern Washington University Athletics website.
Eastern Falls to UC Davis at 101st Homecoming
Junior guard Nic McClain went between his legs to claim victory in the dunk contest at MadNest.
MadNest sets stage for EWU hoops
A sideline shot of Roos Field, 2024.
EWU rushing attack dominates Hornets
Woodward Field was originally constructed in 1967 for $1.5 million and was renamed Roos Field in 2010 after former Eagle lineman Michael Roos. Roos funded half of the 2010 project to bring in the iconic red turf that makes EWU's football venue different than every other in the nation.
Eastern Washington falls to ranked Montana in a close offensive shootout
About the Contributor
Nic Cunningham, Reporter