EWU’s Dental Hygiene program provides invaluable experience for students, community

By Jillian Strother, Photojournalist
April 5, 2025
Students in the Dental Hygiene program have the opportunity to work on patients in-clinic.
Lisa Bilich, a professor in Eastern Washington University’s Dental Hygiene program, calls the clinic she works at a “safety net for the community,” as it offers services at about a quarter of the cost of other clinics. This is especially valuable for patients who may struggle to afford more expensive dental care.

The price of this clinic’s services are not the only thing that sets it apart from others. Students who are a part of Eastern’s Dental Hygiene program have the unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience while working toward their degree. The EWU Dental Hygiene Clinic serves as both a learning environment for students and an accessible dental care option for the community.

The program begins with essential courses including radiology and head and neck anatomy, which students must complete before working in the clinic.

In addition to coursework, students in the program also need to complete observation hours and practice dental work on each other before working with actual patients. This preparation helps ensure that students are well-equipped for real-world situations in a clinical setting.

The clinic is not only beneficial for the community but also offers students the opportunity to refine their skills while learning to communicate effectively with patients.

“It’s a lot of teaching, a lot of education, and a lot of communication,” said Hailey Dammann, a senior in the program.

The program consists of two cohorts of 40 students each, totaling 80 students who collaborate closely throughout their studies. With a student-to-instructor ratio of about 5:1, students receive personalized instruction and mentorship.

Kendall Wall, a junior in the program, said, “They’re big on hygienists being leaders in the dental field because typically, the hygienist is who spends the most time with the patient.”

Both Dammann and Wall said that the program is rigorous. Between coursework and long days in the clinic, it is a commitment.

“Each student is responsible for getting their own patients so that’s also a really big stressor in the program,” Wall says. “You need a good support system. It’s a very challenging program, but it’s very rewarding.”

EWU’s Dental Hygiene program is not just about academic learning. It’s also about giving back to the community and preparing students for future leadership roles in the field.

“They really care,” says Jill Tapp, who has been a patient at the clinic for about a year.

Lyle Rasmussen, a patient of over six years, adds, “This is comfortable, and I enjoy coming in and seeing the young people. They’re learning a good profession.”

Eastern Washington University is the only university in Washington that offers a Bachelor of Science degree in Dental Hygiene. A majority of students in the program have jobs lined up prior to graduation. Graduates can even return to teach in the clinic, passing on their knowledge to future students.

Wall says that “the time [students] get [in Eastern’s Dental Hygiene] program is really invaluable” and offers “great learning opportunities” for those interested in becoming dental hygienists and helping people in their community.

With applications opening in early November and closing in February, Hailey Dammann advises those considering applying to “Just be open and honest and willing to try.”

As part of their coursework, Dental Hygiene students craft 3-d models of the human skull to demonstrate head and neck anatomy.

 

