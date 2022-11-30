EWU Suspends Operations on Campus Due to Snow

Starting on Tuesday night, the flurries began to fly. By morning the campus was covered in a white blanket of 3-6 inches of snow and students woke to find a plethora of emails in their mail boxes.

Due to hazardous conditions, Eastern will cancel all on campus operations (Including online classes) on November 30th due to snow conditions. Only essential workers on campus are required to report for work today. If you are an essential worker and cannot travel, please coordinate with your supervisor to discuss alternative options.

EWU offers many resources for students during the winter time. If students are experiencing any emergencies, please call 509.359.SNOW or visit the EWU emergency website for the latest information. Also, follow EWU Emergency on Twitter @EWUNews, on Facebook or sign up for EWU Alerts.

Snow is expected to continue falling until 5pm this evening. This pattern will continue until Friday when the sun will come out. Until then, stay home and enjoy a warm cup of cocoa!