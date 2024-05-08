Police Beat: April 23 – May 6

Welfare Check — Apr. 23

At 10:50 a.m. custodians called Eastern Washington University police because a male was laying unresponsive in a shower on the 6th floor of Pearce Hall. Officers arrived on scene and found the individual awake and coherent. He left after being told that the custodians needed to clean the bathroom.

Suspicious Circumstance — Apr. 23

At 9:36 p.m. a caller reported hearing screaming behind Cadet Hall. When EWU police arrived they were unable to find anybody in the area.

Sexual Assault — Apr. 25

A case which was reported back in Feb. was suspended due to a lack of communication between police and the complainant. The complainant initially reached out to report a sexual assault that she experienced as a student 18 years prior at the hands of an EWU staff member. She claimed that her assailant had blackmailed her with sexual photographs of herself, which is why she was reaching out. The complainant currently lives overseas, and the staff member is no longer employed at the university.

Sticker — Apr. 25

At 9:58 a.m. someone called EWU police when they saw a sticker for a white supremacist group on a sign near Morrison Hall. Police removed the sticker.

Suspicious Circumstance — Apr. 25

At 10:50 a.m. a faculty member called EWU police after receiving an email from a student who was “fleeing a domestic violence” situation, and could not come to class. Officers made contact with the student, and found that they had been accused of being an aggressor in a domestic violence dispute, and were unsure if they were able to attend their classes due to a no-contact order. There was no evidence that the student had committed any crime, outside of the no-contact order.

Welfare Check — Apr. 27

A concerned parent called EWU police at 11 p.m. after her child hadn’t contacted her all day. EWU police tracked down the student, and found that she hadn’t reached out because her phone had died.

Assault — Apr. 28

At 3:30 p.m. EWU police received news of an assault which happened back in Feb. The complainant reported that her friend had slapped her at an off campus party, and while she didn’t initially want to get her in trouble for it, her friend reportedly threatened through a third party that she was going to “put a death curse on [complainant’s] cat.” Officers reached out to the respondent, who claimed that the slap was accidental. The case was referred to Student Rights and Responsibilities due to a lack of evidence.

Vehicle Prowl — Apr. 28

A vehicle in lot P9 was broken into and had its registration and insurance information stolen from it. There are no leads or suspects as to who broke in at this time.

Sticker — Apr. 29

EWU police received a report at 7:00 a.m. of stickers with pro-Palestine phrases in numerous locations across campus. Officers removed the stickers, as per policy.

Vehicle Prowl — Apr. 29

Four vehicles were broken into in lot P13 between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Items were stolen from three of the vehicles, including a paddleboard, a sleeping bag, blankets, a suitcase, and $100. There are no leads or suspects at this time.

Theft — Apr. 30

Nine lightbulbs were stolen from an elevator in the JFK library, totaling at $120. This was not the first time light bulbs have been stolen from elevators in the library.

Sticker — May 1

A hand drawn sticker depicting Gaza with the phrase “hands off” was removed from in front of the president’s house.

Sticker — May 2

A sticker advertising a white supremacy group was removed from a parking sign near the president’s house.

Vehicle Prowl — May 3

A window was broken on a vehicle in lot P13 sometime before 7:30 a.m. It is unknown whether or not anything was taken. There are no leads or suspects.

Extortion — May 3

At 11:30 a.m. EWU police received a report from a student that he had sent sexual photographs to someone he believed to be a woman online, and that the person began to threaten to distribute the images.

Trespass — May 3

The EPIC Adventures counter in the University Recreation Center called EWU police at 11:42 a.m. to request a man be trespassed from the campus for the day. The man had been at the counter on previous occasions, and talked to staff in an inappropriate manner. Officers trespassed him as requested.

Vehicle Prowl — May 3

A report of a car being broken into in lot P13 came in at 3:30 p.m. A blue Northface jacket and a 20 sided dice were stolen.

Liquor Violation — May 4

A housing staff member at Pearce Hall called EWU police for an intoxicated student in the lobby. When officers arrived the student was no longer in the area.

Vehicle Recovery — May 4

At 2:14 p.m. an EWU officer pulled over an individual at J and W. 7th st. whose temporary license plates were falling off of their car. The driver was unwilling to procure a license or vehicle registration and provided the officer with a fake name. It turned out that the car was stolen, and the driver had a warrant out for his arrest for vehicle theft. He was detained and transported to the county jail, where he complained of chest pain and was transferred to Deaconess hospital prior to booking.





