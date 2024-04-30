Easterner Events: check out campus culture, chuckle at a comedy show, and enjoy some exercise

Diversity and Inclusion: Representing Culture and Language in Children’s Literature – May 2

Learn about a different perspective on literature at the Diversity and Inclusion: Representing Culture and Language in Children’s Literature event on May 2. This event aims to raise awareness and will feature Kassahun Kebede, a professor of sociology and justice studies, along with Ellenore Angelidis, founder and board president of Open Hearts Big Dreams (OHBD), a nonprofit organization devoted to literacy, art, and education in Ethiopia. They will discuss representation and accessibility issues in children’s literature from a cultural perspective. This event will take place in the JFK Library Curriculum Center Room L41 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and is free to attend.

Funny Funny Funny Joke Joke Joke: Charles Hall Jr. – May 2

Get your giggles ready for the Funny Funny Funny Joke Joke Joke live stand-up comedy show at the Garland Theater on May 2. Charles Hall Jr., a stand-up comedian from Seattle that has played shows all around the country and was voted one of Spokane’s funniest comedians in 2021, will be headlining the event. Jon Hodge, a Spokane native and regular performer at the Spokane Comedy Club will also be performing. The show is rated R, with the doors open at 6:30 and the show starting at 7:30. Tickets are $15 if bought in advance, and $20 at the door. Advance tickets are available here. The Garland Theater is located at 924 W Garland Ave in Spokane.

EWU AANHPI Month Opening Event – May 3

Eastern Washington University is kicking off AANHPI month by welcoming keynote speaker Faaluaina (Lua) Pritchard to speak on May 3. Pritchard is the executive leader of operations for Asian Pacific Cultural Center in Tacoma and an advocate for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities. The event will take place in PUB 317/319, where the rooms will be combined, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. It is free to attend and open to the public.

Cinco de Mayo Concert – May 3

Indulge your ears with a cultural music experience during Eastern Washington University’s Cinco de Mayo concert on May 3. The Eastern Washington University Mariachi Las Águilas band is partnering with award-winning soloists José Iñiguez and Mareanne Silva de Colima to bring a harmonious showcase of Mexican-American melodies to the university campus. The concert will be held from noon to 12:50 p.m. in the EWU Music Recital Hall; it is free to attend and open to the public.

Bloomsday – May 5

Get active or enjoy the festivities during the 48th annual Bloomsday 12k on May 5. The race, which is already projected to have over 400 participants, features a fun atmosphere with creative costumes, live music, and hundreds of spectators. Everyone who completes the race will receive a “finisher” t-shirt, but for those interested in competing here is a list of prizes for the top finishers. At the time of publishing, it is $35 to register to participate in the race, but the registration fee increases to $50 on May 2 and registration closes May 4. The registration link can be found here. Spectating the event is free, but due to road closures and limited street parking, it is advised that spectators come early and prepared. The race begins at 8:30 a.m. and the streets will reopen by 1:30 p.m.