ASEWU+2024+Primary+Election+Recap

The 2024 Associated Students of Eastern Washington University (ASEWU) primary election has concluded, and results have been released. 564 total number of votes were casted for the general election, meaning 9% of the 6,284 eligible voters voted. The most votes casted were for the Chair for Student Services position with a total of 92 write in votes.

Every executive position featured a landslide victory. Ashton Mckean leads with 395 votes for ASEWU President, previous ASEWU Senator Elizabeth Humberstad leads with 395 votes for ASEWU Executive Vice President, and Wade Romine leads the ASEWU Finance Vice President race with 399 votes.

The following list will include the winner for each position, votes, and who will be moving onto the general elections for ASEWU Senate.

Kayla Miller is leading in the election for Chair for Academic affairs with 231 votes. Kayla Miller and Johnny Curtis will advance to the general election.

Gracie Barnett is leading with 275 votes and will be advancing to the general election with Gavin Gies for Chair for Campus life.

Chair for Diversity and Social Justice had the most non-write in candidates featuring Jordan Jadu, Kira Urbina, and Chanel Gonzales. Kira Urbina and Chanel Gonzales are advancing to the general election. Kira Urbina leads with 253 votes.

Chair for student involvement is led by Daniel Fassnacht with 253 votes. Daniel Fassnacht and Devyn Britton will be advancing to the general election.

Talina Hall and Rachel Hudak are advancing to the general election for Student Support Services Senator. Talina Hall leads with 278 votes.

Angel Flores wins the spot for Senator for College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences in the general election in a landslide victory with 384 votes.

Senator for the College of Professional Programs did not have a write in candidate with 40 or more votes, the write in votes for this position was 20.

Cloe Jensen secures the spot for Senator for the College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics with a whopping 397 votes.

Evangelia De La Rose wins for Senator for the College of Health Sciences and Public Health with 327 votes.

For the winners of the primary election, they will move onto the general elections which will be held April 23-25. Candidates also participated in a public debate in the PUB NCR on April 23. All results are unofficial until certified by the ASEWU senate.