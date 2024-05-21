The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

Easterner Events: learn about different cultures, attend a concert, score free food, and get creative this week

By Kayla Dickson, ReporterMay 21, 2024
Katherine Kneafsey

A Panel Discussion on the Experiences of Asian Muslims in the United States – May 22

The Eastern Washington University College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences is putting on a panel discussion about the experiences of Asian Muslims in the United States on May 22. This discussion, which is a part of the university’s Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander month celebrations, will feature a panel of Asian Muslim women who will share their personal and community experiences. This event will be held from noon- 1:30 p.m. in PUB 317/319. This panel discussion is free to attend and open to the public.

 

The Sound of Hope – May 23

Enjoy live music and support Eastern Washington University students, faculty and alumni, at their upcoming concert titled “The Sound of Hope.” This event will feature solo and small group performances, orchestra-accompanied jazz combos, a wind ensemble, and various choirs, compiled of those tied to the university. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. on May 23, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. The event will take place at the Fox Theater, located at 1001 W Ave. in Spokane. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $10 for seniors age 65 and older, and $10 for students, and can be found here.

 

Second Harvest Mobile Market – May 23

Score some free food when Second Harvest brings their mobile market to EWU on May 23. Second Harvest is a non-profit that serves 21 counties in Eastern Washington, and 5 counties in North Idaho. They partner with food banks, meal sites, and other programs to ensure that members of the community are supplied with nutritious food. The event is free to attend, but is first come, first serve. The event begins at 9 a.m. at the PUB skirt.

 

Lego Free Play – May 25

Unleash your inner child, or brush up on your engineering skills at the Lego Free Play event hosted at the Cheney Library. This event will supply lego bricks from the library’s collection, and is a chance for community members to get creative and practice problem-solving.This event runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Cheney Library, and is open to the public and free to attend. The Cheney Library is located at 601 1st St. in Cheney.



