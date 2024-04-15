The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner

Menu

Eagles for Recovery lounge opens their doors to Eastern Washington University students

By Kayla Dickson, ReporterApril 15, 2024
Eagles+for+Recovery+lounge+opens+their+doors+to+Eastern+Washington+University+students
Katherine Kneafsey

Eagles for Recovery, Eastern Washington University’s recovery program, hosted a grand opening of their newly-appointed lounge on April 8.

The event consisted of a catered brunch and space for the attendees to mingle and meet the staff. Although the room was set up to comfortably seat five people and the staff, due to the high turnout at times, a few people had resorted to standing and conversing in the hall outside.

“Don’t worry, we’ll have lots more seating after today when the food isn’t here,” joked Michael McClung, an Eagles for Recovery staff member and psychological counselor, at the grand opening.

Eagles for Recovery began at the university in March 2023 after the Counseling and Wellness Center received a grant to create a collegiate recovery program, and has consistently hosted weekly all-recovery meetings for students to connect and receive support.

“Before, all we had were meetings and those can be intimidating or off-putting to people,” said Mikiala Hersel, an Eagles for Recovery staff member and master’s student. “The lounge will offer students the ability to come connect with friends or study, and come get support, in a lower pressure environment. We will still be keeping the meetings for students who want to attend them.”

In addition to support from peers, Eagles for Recovery can help connect students to resources both on and off the campus.

“We have counselors students can talk to privately, and we have a lot of outside resources and referrals we can help students with,” Hersel said.

Although the Eagles for Recovery program is centered around recovery, program staff encourage everyone to come visit the space.

“The lounge is for everyone, with a focus on recovery and curiosity about recovery,” Hersel said. “We would love to see recovery allies using the lounge as well.”

The Eagles for Recovery lounge is located at Showalter room 118, and is open to EWU students four days a week: Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We’ve been talking about times for Thursdays, but we haven’t found anything that works out yet,” Hersel said.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Carousel
Eight Eagles, including all four pictured – Casey Jones, Jake Kyman, Ellis Magnuson, and Ethan Price – are graduating or entering the transfer portal. New Coach Dan Monson is tasked with replacing them.
Former Gonzaga Coach Dan Monson selected to lead Eagles through rebuild
Senior guard Ellis Magnuson is the EWU record holder in career games played and is third in school history in career assists.
Both Eagles Basketball Teams Dominant in 2024
Colleen Vandenboom introduced Eastern Washington University’s Eagle Speak event by engaging the attendees in a game of “trivia.” Vandenboom encouraged guests to hold up fingers representing whether they thought the scenarios she proposed were student code violations, criminal violations, both, or neither.
EWU Eagle Speak event leaves students and staff with more questions than answers about hate speech on campus
The Eastern Washington Men’s basketball team huddles in preparation for a game against Idaho on February 10.
Washington State Cougars add former EWU basketball coach David Riley
Police Beat: March 22 - April 4
Police Beat: March 22 - April 4
Police Beat: March 8 - March 21
Police Beat: March 8 - March 21
More in Eagle Life
Pride Center receives donation, new name from parting EWU staff member Lance Kissler
Pride Center receives donation, new name from parting EWU staff member Lance Kissler
Photos taken courtesy of Easterner photographer Emily Powers
Local Black Owned Businesses Come to EWU
Photo Taken by Photographer Emily Powers
EWU Commemorates African heritage with the Food Diaspora
Photo Courtesy of Rafael Soldi art website
Seattle Artist and Curator Rafael Soldi Discusses His Art in Recent Lecture
Photo taken from EWU Stories
Short Film 'First Time Home' Inspires and Illuminates
“26 Pebbles” is full of touching moments illustrating the power of community. Here, cast members Abigail Zimmerman and Autumn Meiners embrace.
In Docudrama 26 Pebbles, EWU Theater Looks To Express Grief, Hope and Sense Of Community
More in Student Life (New)
EWU undergraduate literary magazine holds release party
EWU undergraduate literary magazine holds release party
Eastern Washington University staff unearths underutilized student resources on campus
Eastern Washington University staff unearths underutilized student resources on campus
EWU Senior Hilary Baird poses with a piano in one of her favorite rooms to practice in, located in the EWU Music Building
EWU student aims to make music accessible for people with disabilities like hers through enrollment in unique Master’s program
EWU graduate student Seth Barr is investigating the effects of walleye on white sturgeon populations. 
EWU graduate student searches for cause of sturgeon population decline
New Eastern Washington University course shines light on the unrecognized history of queerness in America
New Eastern Washington University course shines light on the unrecognized history of queerness in America
“Looking Towards the Light” by Carly Ellis
Spokane art gallery displays works from Eastern Washington University students
About the Contributors
Kayla Dickson, Reporter
Katherine Kneafsey, Photographer

Comments (0)

The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
All The Easterner Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *