Easterner Events: explore environmental issues, celebrate STEM, catch a student production, build a robot, and strap on your dancing shoes

By Kayla Dickson, ReporterMay 15, 2024
Katherine Kneafsey

Expo ’74: 50 Years of Environmental Awareness – May 15

Learn about the history of Spokane and discuss the current climate crisis with community members at the Expo ‘74: 50 Years of Environmental Awareness discussion on May 15. This event, presented by the League of Women Voters in the Spokane Area, will discuss the environmental issues that faced the area in the 1970’s compared to today, and invites the attendees to share concerns, ask questions, and exchange ideas with others. This event is aimed at attendees 18 and older, and is free to attend and open to the public. The event will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Cheney Library. The library is located at 610 1st St. in Cheney.

 

Science Building Phase 1 Ribbon Cutting and Reception – May 16

Celebrate the grand opening of the first phase of the Science Building at the Science Building Phase 1 Ribbon Cutting and Reception. This event aims to give the community an opportunity to explore the newly remodeled first and second floor of the Science Building, including the new student engagement spaces, labs and classrooms. The event will take place in the new Science Building Event Space from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 16, and is open to the public.

 

New Play Festival – May 16-19

Indulge your inner thespian at the Eastern Washington University Theatre’s spring production of the New Play Festival. This production features a festival of five ten-minute plays, a one act play, and a devised theatre piece, that are written, directed, designed, stage managed and performed by students of the university. The pieces performed vary depending on the performance: on May 16 and 18, the performances featured will be “The Strand That Beads You” by Allison Fradkin, “The Bureau of Empty Space” by Abby Burlingame, and

“Foxgloves” by Sandra Hosking. May 17 and 19 will feature “The Haircut” by Charlie Ladd, “Golden” by Charles Blankenship, “Life’s a Tournament” by Aidan Murray, and the devised theatre piece. The shows on May 16, 17, and 18 start at 7:30 p.m., but the show on May 19 starts at 2 p.m. The production is expected to run for approximately an hour. Tickets are $2.50 for students of the university, and $5 general admission and are available here.

 

Build-A-Bot – May 17

Build your own mini robot bug to take home at the Build-A-Bot event put on by the Center for Entrepreneurship on May 17. The event, which will take place at tables on the first floor of the Pence Union Building, aims to give EWU students the opportunity to easily learn about robotics without wiring or soldering. Sign-ups for the event are encouraged but not required, but can be found here. The event is projected to run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

 

Black Excellence Ball – May 18

Dance the night away at the Black Excellence Ball hosted by Eastern Washington University’s Black Student Union. The event is themed around Soul Train and describes itself as “a soulful journey through motown.” The dress code for the event is 70’s formal attire, and is free to attend with an EWU student ID, otherwise the event is $12 for admission. The event will take place in the PUB NCR from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 18, and tickets are available for purchase here.
Kayla Dickson, Reporter
Katherine Kneafsey, Photographer

