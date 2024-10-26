Eastern Falls to UC Davis at 101st Homecoming

In a packed house for Homecoming week, Eastern Washington University hung with a nationally ranked team before falling short to UC Davis 38-28.

UC Davis rallied late, scoring two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to get the win.

A massive number of Eastern Students, staff, and alumni came to support their football team Saturday.

The first quarter started off slow offensively, both defenses played well. The only points scored were from a field goal by EWU’S kicker Soren Mckee.

UC Davis ran the second quarter. The Aggies had four touchdowns vs Eastern’s one.

The third quarter is when the Eastern crowd started getting loud in an attempt to rally the team. The offense fed off the energy, making two 75 yard drives both resulting in touchdowns.

At the end of the third quarter the score was 31-21. But the Eagles didn’t give up without a fight.

The Eags opened the final quarter with a field goal. UC Davis would go on to have 2 unanswered touchdowns. Eastern scored twice more, putting the final score at 48-38.

Though a loss, Eastern kept the game close against the No.6 ranked teams in the Football Championship Subdivision. In the offense, Junior QB Kekoa Visperas has already thrown for 1,536 yards, 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions according to the National College Athletics Association. There are 5 games left in the regular season and with his recent performance he is on track to end the season with season milestones in almost all QB stats.

Senior Wide receiver Efton Chism is second in the country for receiving yards and receiving yards per game, fourth in receiving touchdowns, and first in receptions per game, according to the NCAA. Chism is setting himself apart from the pack as one of the country’s top wideouts as he gets ever closer to 1000 receiving yards.

Eastern’s offensive performance achieved high rankings in NCAA charts, making 18th best scoring offense and 15th in total offense. The team will face their next conference opponent Oct. 26 at Moscow, Idaho.