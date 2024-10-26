The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner
The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner
The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner
Categories:

Eastern Falls to UC Davis at 101st Homecoming

By C.J. Luce, Reporter
October 25, 2024
Photo from Eastern Washington University Athletics website.
Photo from Eastern Washington University Athletics website.

In a packed house for Homecoming week, Eastern Washington University hung with a nationally ranked team before falling short to UC Davis 38-28.

UC Davis rallied late, scoring two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to get the win.

A massive number of Eastern Students, staff, and alumni came to support their football team Saturday.

The first quarter started off slow offensively, both defenses played well. The only points scored were from a field goal by EWU’S kicker Soren Mckee.

UC Davis ran the second quarter. The Aggies had four touchdowns vs Eastern’s one.

The third quarter is when the Eastern crowd started getting loud in an attempt to rally the team. The offense fed off the energy, making two 75 yard drives both resulting in touchdowns.

At the end of the third quarter the score was 31-21. But the Eagles didn’t give up without a fight.

The Eags opened the final quarter with a field goal. UC Davis would go on to have 2 unanswered touchdowns. Eastern scored twice more, putting the final score at 48-38.

Though a loss, Eastern kept the game close against the No.6 ranked teams in the Football Championship Subdivision.  In the offense, Junior QB Kekoa Visperas has already thrown for 1,536 yards, 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions according to the National College Athletics Association. There are 5 games left in the regular season and with his recent performance he is on track to end the season with season milestones in almost all QB stats.

Senior Wide receiver Efton Chism is second in the country for receiving yards and receiving yards per game, fourth in receiving touchdowns, and first in receptions per game, according to the NCAA. Chism is setting himself apart from the pack as one of the country’s top wideouts as he gets ever closer to 1000 receiving yards.

Eastern’s offensive performance achieved high rankings in NCAA charts, making 18th best scoring offense and 15th in total offense. The team will face their next conference opponent Oct. 26 at Moscow, Idaho.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Carousel
Racist Snapchat video prompts response from EWU students, staff
Racist Snapchat video prompts response from EWU students, staff
The cast of “Waiting for Lefty” stands united on the stage during EWU Theatre’s first technical rehearsal on October 25th, 2024, at the University Theatre. Photo Courtesy of EWU Theatre Department.
EWU’s Waiting for Lefty: A theatrical call for unity ahead of election day
Eastern students share thoughts on voting amidst record low levels of trust in government
Eastern students share thoughts on voting amidst record low levels of trust in government
Eastern Washington University played Montana State University at Roos Field on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Montana State offense overwhelms Eagles
Police Beat Oct. 19 - Nov. 1
Police Beat Oct. 19 - Nov. 1
The EWU Police headquarters resides in the Red Barn building.
Police Beat: Oct. 10 - Oct. 18
More in Sports
EWU comes up short against Idaho in Che-Scow Cup
EWU comes up short against Idaho in Che-Scow Cup
Junior guard Nic McClain went between his legs to claim victory in the dunk contest at MadNest.
MadNest sets stage for EWU hoops
A sideline shot of Roos Field, 2024.
EWU rushing attack dominates Hornets
Woodward Field was originally constructed in 1967 for $1.5 million and was renamed Roos Field in 2010 after former Eagle lineman Michael Roos. Roos funded half of the 2010 project to bring in the iconic red turf that makes EWU's football venue different than every other in the nation.
Eastern Washington falls to ranked Montana in a close offensive shootout
Roos Field to receive $25 million makeover
Roos Field to receive $25 million makeover
Swoop at EWU basketball game
EWU Men's Basketball Rebuild Kicks Off with 5 Players and 3 Coaches
More in Uncategorized
Campus photo taken by photographer Emily Powers
Eastern Washington University establishes new identity and brand as a polytechnic
Eagles Soccer Season Ends with 100th Homecoming, Senior Day Games
Eagles Soccer Season Ends with 100th Homecoming, Senior Day Games
Japanese American Internment Camp Photos to Encourage Students to Make Connections with Those Detained
Japanese American Internment Camp Photos to Encourage Students to Make Connections with Those Detained
Fans crowd the championship mat for a U20 consolation match at The Podium (Photo: Luke Pickett)
Women's Wrestling Receives National Spotlight in Spokane
Student Feature Podcast: ‘It's a lot of experiences that we have as women within these paintings’
Student Feature Podcast: ‘It's a lot of experiences that we have as women within these paintings’
Student Feature Podcast: The Ghost of Streeter Hall Stars in Student Film
Student Feature Podcast: The Ghost of Streeter Hall Stars in Student Film
About the Contributor
C.J. Luce, Reporter