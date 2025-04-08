The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner
The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner
The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner
Categories:

Trump immigration orders strike uncertainty across EWU campus

By Cannon Barnett, Jillian Strother, and Carly King
April 7, 2025
Jillian Strother
Eastern Washington University under investigation for reports of antisemitism

Earlier this year, the Trump Administration undid protections for undocumented individuals in “sensitive locations,” including allowing ICE to make arrests in places of worship, healthcare facilities, and college campuses.

For Sammy, a freshman at Eastern Washington University, this policy change has meant anxious video calls with her mom and fear for the future of her family.

“My parents don’t mean anything to America,” she said. “They’re really nothing, because they’re immigrants.”

While Sammy was born in the country, her parents and members of her extended family are undocumented, hailing from Mexico. She requested to be referred to only by her nickname out of concerns for the safety of her family.

“(If) my dad gets taken away, that means no more school because my dad pays for everything,” she said. “No more going out and stuff like that. Like, I have to work. I have to put my education on pause.”

Sammy is only one of many students at EWU and across the country impacted by these orders. But she’s been frustrated with the university’s response regarding undocumented students and families.

“Eastern has this thing of being very diverse–very inclusive–yet I have heard nothing from them about this topic,” Sammy said during an interview on Feb. 13. “For a place that has a lot of programs that advocate for refugees and equality and diversity and that’s your main point, you should really speak about something that is going to affect your students.”

Shari McMahan, EWU’s president, sent out a campus-wide email acknowledging student uncertainty surrounding general federal policy changes on Feb. 27. In an email statement to The Easterner on March 10, McMahan wrote that the university is “dedicated to creating an inclusive and supportive environment for every student, no matter their background or immigration status.”

Students and staff, however, have expressed specific concerns on how to approach immigration related issues in the classroom, said Kim Davis, the head of EWU’s office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion on Feb. 13.

Annika Scharosch, head of EWU’s civil rights office, said in an email that the university is “aware that undocumented students and students from blended families are part of our campus community,” but that this information is not tracked in order to provide privacy for the individuals.

While EWU Risk Management does not anticipate ICE showing up on campus for immigration enforcement activities, they want to be prepared in case that does happen, Scharosch wrote. Any Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials contacting the university will be referred to Scharosch.

Davis said that having Scharosch review orders as they are issued is instrumental in creating a campus-wide approach to how to handle ICE contacts or student concerns.

“One of our major concerns is that there’s a lot of information out there. There are a lot of sources that are not credible,” Davis said. “So I think having somebody who is, on an hour to hour basis, reviewing everything that’s coming through and interpreting it and making sure that we know what the actual document says and things like that is really important.”

EWU administrators have not yet decided whether they will send out a campus wide announcement should ICE arrive on campus.

Sammy believes the EWU community should know if ICE showed up.

“I feel like it’s the university’s responsibility and obligation to tell their students for safety reasons,” Sammy said. “These students are working for their futures … This fear of getting deported shouldn’t be something that you should be worried about.”

EWU is not the only university to be faced with questions on how to approach student documentation. On Feb. 3, a former Spokane Community College student was arrested by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer while walking to their car on the SCC campus.

“My heart hurts hearing about that, like that’s so unfair,” said Miriam Rivera, a student employee in the EWU Chicana/o/x Studies Office. “I wouldn’t expect that to happen on campus. Like, students are just trying to go to school, go to class.”

Student employees in the Chicana/o/x Studies department said that they generally feel safe as Hispanic people on campus, but they worry for their friends and family back home.

“I’m all the way over here, it’s not easy for me to go back home,” said Yuridia Vazquez, a nursing major. “There’s ICE in Wenatchee and my parents are over there, family is over there. It’s just the constant feeling of ‘what if something happens to them?’”

Vazquez said that this worry isn’t due to herself or her family actually being undocumented, but rather looking Hispanic.

“Now, I feel like there’s been a lot of talk about, people are just getting specifically targeted for the way that they look, which kind of makes it a fear now, because we look Hispanic, you know?” she said.

Though it is unclear whether more arrests on undocumented people have actually occurred following inauguration day, director of the Chicana/o/x Studies department Edwin Elias said that President Donald Trump’s stance on immigration has exacerbated existing fear in impacted communities.

“I think that here [in Eastern Washington], just because they’ve never had that much advocacy on their behalf, there’s just much more fear to really speak out — to come seek help from others,” Elias said.

While unable to guarantee anything, Davis maintained that she and other members of the EWU community are aware of student fears surrounding ICE and deportation and want to “give as much comfort to students as possible.”

“I hear you. I see you. I understand. And I can’t take those feelings, but what I can tell you is I know definitively that people on this campus are here for you,” she said. “ We care about you.”

Sammy encouraged citizens to advocate for undocumented immigrants.

“It is very scary. I can see why you can be scared. But I feel like that’s when the people that have the privilege of being a citizen, like me, that’s when we can go and help those people,” she said. “We should speak up for the people who can’t speak up for themselves.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Carousel
Eastern Washington University under investigation for reports of antisemitism
Eastern Washington University under investigation for reports of antisemitism
Weber State junior Connor Kruger and Eastern Washington junior Tyler Dalos shake hands after finishing their singles match. Kruger won in two sets.
Men's tennis drops penultimate home match
Students in the Dental Hygiene program have the opportunity to work on patients in-clinic.
EWU’s Dental Hygiene program provides invaluable experience for students, community
Large-scale audit of Eastern leads to program cuts
Large-scale audit of Eastern leads to program cuts
A sign on the second floor of the JFK Library provides a resource to report symptoms related to air quality issues.
Air quality concerns persist at JFK Library as university plans structural repairs
Protesters stand with signs in the Arevalo Campus Mall on March 7.
Executive orders limiting research funding sparks protest among Eastern students, community members
More in News
Formerly known as KEWU-FM, a 24 hour jazz station, this FM booth is located in EWU's Film Building.
KEWU radio station sold after nearly 75 years on air
An Eastern Washington University sign and pillar marked with the founding year is located on the south side of campus.
EWU’s International Affairs Club reacts to Trump’s return to office
Police determine Sutton Park bomb threat to be a "confetti popper"
Police determine Sutton Park bomb threat to be a "confetti popper"
Eastern Washington University’s Board of Trustees met on Oct. 25 to address key issues shaping the university’s future.
Key updates from EWU’s Board of Trustees Oct. 25 meeting
Racist Snapchat video prompts response from EWU students, staff
Racist Snapchat video prompts response from EWU students, staff
Eastern students share thoughts on voting amidst record low levels of trust in government
Eastern students share thoughts on voting amidst record low levels of trust in government
More in News (New)
On May 8, Eastern Washington University students and alumni gathered on campus holding Palestinian flags and signs, calling for the university to disinvest from its partnership with Fairchild Air Force Base.
EWU students rally as college protests across the country boom in response to the Israel-Hamas war
Eastern Washington University will offer fewer class registration options starting in fall
Eastern Washington University will offer fewer class registration options starting in fall
Colleen Vandenboom introduced Eastern Washington University’s Eagle Speak event by engaging the attendees in a game of “trivia.” Vandenboom encouraged guests to hold up fingers representing whether they thought the scenarios she proposed were student code violations, criminal violations, both, or neither.
EWU Eagle Speak event leaves students and staff with more questions than answers about hate speech on campus
Police Beat: March 8 - March 21
Police Beat: March 8 - March 21
Los-Angeles based artist discusses loss and grief with students of Eastern Washington University
Los-Angeles based artist discusses loss and grief with students of Eastern Washington University
A sign pointing toward Eastern Washington University’s base on the Bellevue College campus. Photo: Kathryn Erickson - EWU Bellevue Campus Program Coordinator
EWU staff and faculty recommend disinvestment in EWU Bellevue satellite campus
About the Contributors
Cannon Barnett, Editor in Chief
Jillian Strother, Photojournalist
Carly King, Reporter