EWU announces next provost

On Feb. 27, Eastern Washington University announced Lorenzo M. Smith as its next provost and vice president for academic affairs.

Currently, Smith is employed at Stephen F. Austin State University as Assistant to the President for Academic Strategies. Set to take over for current EWU provost Jonathan Anderson in July, Smith declined to interview with The Easterner about his plans for his position until officially taking office. His curriculum vitae, however, illustrates a long career in academics and industry.

As Provost, Smith will be the university’s chief academic officer and oversee the Division of Academic Affairs. According to EWU’s website, he will work to ensure that EWU’s program development is in alignment with the university’s strategic plan.

For his own education, Smith’s CV lists a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from University of Illinois, a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Wayne State University, and a Ph.D. in Engineering Mechanics from Michigan State University.

“Dr. Smith brings an impressive depth of leadership and academic expertise to this role, and his dedication to advancing student success, fostering innovation and creating opportunities for faculty growth align seamlessly with our strategic plan and university values,” EWU President Shari McMahan said in EWU’s announcement.

Prior to working in academia, Smith worked for 20 years in the automotive industry. He founded two university-industry programs from this experience: The Chrysler Learning and Innovation Center at Oakland University and the Hornet Leadership Program at California State University, Sacramento.

Smith has worked at several universities in different administrative careers, according to his CV. At Oakland University he worked as faculty and then Associate Dean of the School of Engineering and Computer Science. He worked at California State University, Sacramento as Dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Science.

At Stephen F. Austin State University, Smith created a center which exists to advance economic growth in rural parts of East Texas, established a makerspace for SFA in the campus library and created an office for Professional and Continuing Education.

Smith also co-founded a computer manufacturing company called Orgiantic with his brother. His current and past community roles noted in his CV include numerous orchestral and advising positions.