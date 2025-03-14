Air quality concerns persist at JFK Library as university plans structural repairs

Eastern Washington University has begun replacing ceiling tiles in select areas of John F. Kennedy Library after environmental testing confirmed elevated levels of glass fibers, according to a Feb. 13 update from EWU staff.

The issue, initially documented in 2018, resurfaced in October 2024 when a student worker developed a rash after setting up a classroom in Room L23 of JFK Library, according to university documents.

In the weeks that followed, both students and staff reported symptoms including itchy skin, eye irritation and respiratory discomfort, according to the documents.

Tape lift sampling conducted by the EWU safety team on Dec. 13 and Dec. 27 detected elevated levels of glass fibers on surfaces in various study carrels, along with the JFK Reference area, according to published results. Airborne glass fibers were not detected.

Documents indicate that the fibers likely originate from deteriorating acoustic ceiling tiles, which are disturbed by normal “building vibrations.”

EWU officials reported that ceiling tiles will be replaced in certain affected areas, though specifics on the project’s full scope were not disclosed. In mid-October, EWU enhanced custodial cleaning efforts and installed more than 70 HEPA units throughout affected areas to combat the issue, a Dec. 13 release said.

The university safety team conducted further air quality, air particle and tape lift sampling on Dec. 13 and Dec. 27, finding continued contamination in multiple areas, including the Thomas Hammer café and Room M04C.

University maintenance teams have begun reseating, replacing, and repainting ceiling tiles in priority areas, according to a Feb. 13 update.

The university has prioritized areas of high fiber presence, including the hallways around Thomas Hammer. Work is currently underway in the JFK entryway and Thomas Hammer café. High airflow and foot traffic have contributed to increased fiber exposure around the cafe, according to a Dec. 13th report.

The first phase of ceiling tile repairs is expected to be completed by April 2025, and safety teams will conduct additional testing following the completion of repairs, according to a Feb. 13th university update.

Glass fiber contamination in JFK Library was previously identified in 2018, according to university documents. At the time, EWU increased cleaning efforts and changed air filters, the documents said, though no structural repairs were made until now.

Testing results from both 2018 and 2024 indicate that exposure occurs primarily through direct contact with contaminated surfaces rather than airborne inhalation.

By Feb. 13, an official university update confirmed that repairs were underway in priority areas such as the JFK entryway and Thomas Hammer café, though officials have not disclosed whether additional locations will be included in the project or provided a full timeline for completion.

EWU staff committed to continued environmental monitoring and has made testing results publicly available, according to the Feb. 13 update.

Trent Lutey, EWU’s Director of Risk Management, confirmed on March 11 that the university is currently working with Facilities Maintenance to replace ceiling tiles in JFK Library.

This article has been edited to remove an inaccuracy regarding JFK Library’s director Ielleen Miller’s response to The Easterner’s request to comment.