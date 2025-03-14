The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner
The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner
The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner
Categories:

Air quality concerns persist at JFK Library as university plans structural repairs

By Sebastian Whiz-Smartlowit, Reporter
March 14, 2025
Jillian Strother
A sign on the second floor of the JFK Library provides a resource to report symptoms related to air quality issues.

Eastern Washington University has begun replacing ceiling tiles in select areas of John F. Kennedy Library after environmental testing confirmed elevated levels of glass fibers, according to a Feb. 13 update from EWU staff.

The issue, initially documented in 2018, resurfaced in October 2024 when a student worker developed a rash after setting up a classroom in Room L23 of JFK Library, according to university documents.

In the weeks that followed, both students and staff reported symptoms including itchy skin, eye irritation and respiratory discomfort, according to the documents.

Tape lift sampling conducted by the EWU safety team on Dec. 13 and Dec. 27 detected elevated levels of glass fibers on surfaces in various study carrels, along with the JFK Reference area, according to published results. Airborne glass fibers were not detected.

Documents indicate that the fibers likely originate from deteriorating acoustic ceiling tiles, which are disturbed by normal “building vibrations.”

EWU officials reported that ceiling tiles will be replaced in certain affected areas, though specifics on the project’s full scope were not disclosed. In mid-October, EWU enhanced custodial cleaning efforts and installed more than 70 HEPA units throughout affected areas to combat the issue, a Dec. 13 release said.

The university safety team conducted further air quality, air particle and tape lift sampling on Dec. 13 and Dec. 27, finding continued contamination in multiple areas, including the Thomas Hammer café and Room M04C.

University maintenance teams have begun reseating, replacing, and repainting ceiling tiles in priority areas, according to a Feb. 13 update.

The university has prioritized areas of high fiber presence, including the hallways around Thomas Hammer. Work is currently underway in the JFK entryway and Thomas Hammer café. High airflow and foot traffic have contributed to increased fiber exposure around the cafe, according to a Dec. 13th report.

The first phase of ceiling tile repairs is expected to be completed by April 2025, and safety teams will conduct additional testing following the completion of repairs, according to a Feb. 13th university update.

Glass fiber contamination in JFK Library was previously identified in 2018, according to university documents. At the time, EWU increased cleaning efforts and changed air filters, the documents said, though no structural repairs were made until now.

Testing results from both 2018 and 2024 indicate that exposure occurs primarily through direct contact with contaminated surfaces rather than airborne inhalation.

By Feb. 13, an official university update confirmed that repairs were underway in priority areas such as the JFK entryway and Thomas Hammer café, though officials have not disclosed whether additional locations will be included in the project or provided a full timeline for completion.

EWU staff committed to continued environmental monitoring and has made testing results publicly available, according to the Feb. 13 update.
Trent Lutey, EWU’s Director of Risk Management, confirmed on March 11 that the university is currently working with Facilities Maintenance to replace ceiling tiles in JFK Library.

 

This article has been edited to remove an inaccuracy regarding JFK Library’s director Ielleen Miller’s response to The Easterner’s request to comment.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Carousel
Protesters stand with signs in the Arevalo Campus Mall on March 7.
Executive orders limiting research funding sparks protest among Eastern students, community members
Sacramento State junior guard Jaydia Martin shoots the ball over Eastern Washington junior guard Ella Gallatin during a regular season game on Jan. 11. Martin scored 26 points against the Eagles during the conference tournament on Mar. 8.
EWU basketball seasons end after conference first round
Eastern Washington University Police Department vehicles line up in front of the department headquarters, the Red Barn.
Police Beat Jan. 6 - Feb. 24
Formerly known as KEWU-FM, a 24 hour jazz station, this FM booth is located in EWU's Film Building.
KEWU radio station sold after nearly 75 years on air
Dani Nelson - Director of Elections for the Associated Students of Eastern Washington University (ASEWU).
Why ASEWU matters: Dani Nelson on the power of student leadership
Lutheran Pastor Marc DiConti hands out warm apple cider every Wednesday morning from around 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Lutheran pastor’s ‘Warm Wednesday’ offers EWU students winter warmth, opportunity for connection on campus
More in News
An Eastern Washington University sign and pillar marked with the founding year is located on the south side of campus.
EWU’s International Affairs Club reacts to Trump’s return to office
Police determine Sutton Park bomb threat to be a "confetti popper"
Police determine Sutton Park bomb threat to be a "confetti popper"
Eastern Washington University’s Board of Trustees met on Oct. 25 to address key issues shaping the university’s future.
Key updates from EWU’s Board of Trustees Oct. 25 meeting
Racist Snapchat video prompts response from EWU students, staff
Racist Snapchat video prompts response from EWU students, staff
Eastern students share thoughts on voting amidst record low levels of trust in government
Eastern students share thoughts on voting amidst record low levels of trust in government
Campus photo taken by photographer Emily Powers
Eastern Washington University establishes new identity and brand as a polytechnic
More in News (New)
On May 8, Eastern Washington University students and alumni gathered on campus holding Palestinian flags and signs, calling for the university to disinvest from its partnership with Fairchild Air Force Base.
EWU students rally as college protests across the country boom in response to the Israel-Hamas war
Eastern Washington University will offer fewer class registration options starting in fall
Eastern Washington University will offer fewer class registration options starting in fall
Colleen Vandenboom introduced Eastern Washington University’s Eagle Speak event by engaging the attendees in a game of “trivia.” Vandenboom encouraged guests to hold up fingers representing whether they thought the scenarios she proposed were student code violations, criminal violations, both, or neither.
EWU Eagle Speak event leaves students and staff with more questions than answers about hate speech on campus
Police Beat: March 8 - March 21
Police Beat: March 8 - March 21
Los-Angeles based artist discusses loss and grief with students of Eastern Washington University
Los-Angeles based artist discusses loss and grief with students of Eastern Washington University
A sign pointing toward Eastern Washington University’s base on the Bellevue College campus. Photo: Kathryn Erickson - EWU Bellevue Campus Program Coordinator
EWU staff and faculty recommend disinvestment in EWU Bellevue satellite campus
About the Contributors
Sebastian Whiz-Smartlowit, Reporter
Jillian Strother, Photojournalist