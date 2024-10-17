Easterner Events: Enjoy local artwork, spend time with the pup, and visit the circus

Get Out the Vote: Student Works Poster Show – Oct. 15 to Nov. 5

Eastern Washington University’s JFK Library will have more than 70 posters made by students on display for the Get Out The Vote: Student Works Poster Show beginning Oct. 15. This exhibit features works created by the university’s design students and are designed to encourage young people to vote. The posters are non-partisan, and will be on display in the library lobby through election day. The JFK library is open Sunday 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m to 10 p.m., Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed on Saturday.

Barrelhouse Art Throw Down Competition – Oct. 18

Six artists will compete live for audience votes at the first Art Throw Down Competition hosted by Barrelhouse Pub & Pizza on Oct 18. In addition to the live art competition, there will also include silent art auctions, raffles, and live DJ performances. The event is free to attend, and starts at 8 p.m. Barrelhouse Pub & Pizza is located at 112 College Avenue in Cheney.

Howl-aween Party – Oct. 19

Enjoy a Halloween party with your furry friend at Basin Feed & Supply’s Howl-aween Party. This event will offer fun activities such as costume contests for your pup and raffles, as well as educational activities like a first-aid and medical emergency or basic obedience class. Basin Feed & Supply will also be providing every attendee with a goodie bag, and providing free food. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and is free to attend. Basin Feed & Supply is located at 2222 1st St. in Cheney.

Thirty-Three Artists Market at the Wonder Building – Oct. 19

Enjoy and obtain artworks from 33 different artists at the Thirty-Three Artists Market at the Wonder Building on Oct. 19. This market will feature jewelry, original paintings, printmaking, clothing, ceramics, calligraphy and more from local artists as well as live DJ performances by Darrien Mack from Rosethrow. The event is free to attend and runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Wonder Building is located at 835 N Post St. in Spokane.

Coil Studio Tricks & Treats Showcase – Oct. 20

Enjoy a variety show of circus performances at Coil Studio’s Tricks & Treats Showcase on Oct. 20. This showcase highlights performers at all skill levels showing routines they’ve created on multiple different aerial arts apparatuses, such as aerial silks, aerial sling, lyra, and trapeze. There will be two different performance times, a matinee showing at 3 p.m., and an evening showcase at 6:30 p.m. The matinee show is $15, the evening show is $25, or tickets for both can be purchased for $30. Tickets are available here. The event will be at the Overbluff Cellars at 304 W Pacific Ave. in Spokane.