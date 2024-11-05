EWU’s Waiting for Lefty: A theatrical call for unity ahead of election day

Eastern Washington University’s Theatre Department aims to use the power of performance to inspire student involvement in politics with its production of Waiting for Lefty.

Directed by Sara Goff, head of the EWU Theatre Department, the production runs from Nov. 1 through Nov. 5, culminating on Election Day — a purposeful choice for the play, which explores the power of collective action and the voices of the working class.

“I would like students to feel empowered to vote and participate,” Goff said. “Engaging with the show is a unique opportunity for involvement.”

Depicting themes of labor rights, unity and social justice, the production bids to engage audiences with lighting transitions from warm tones to spotlights during flashbacks and live music produced on stage by actors with guitars.

“The play itself gave a very warm feeling of community or the sense of a family in a way, of people coming together for a cause,” June Gehenna, a freshman film major, said.

The production’s balance between music and spoken dialogue also stood out to Gehenna.

“The vocal performances stood out to me because the play tended to balance the non-musical dialogue and musical dialogue very well,” he said.

Set during the Great Depression, the story follows a group of New York taxi drivers at a union meeting as they debate whether to strike for fair wages and respect. Goff felt that the production was fitting for this election, potentially providing opportunities for discussion during what she described as a “charged” season.

“In 1935, this play helped young people find their voices,” Goff said. “Waiting for Lefty is about issues we’re still facing today and the importance of using our voices, especially as young people.”

Goff sees Waiting for Lefty as a significant addition to EWU Theatre’s tradition of socially conscious plays, aligning with the department’s mission to engage students with meaningful content. She and her cast aimed to speak to modern experiences through the performance.

“There are so many lines that resonate with what young people are going through—trying to make a life for themselves in a world that can feel harsh,” she said. “We’ve contemporized the cast and included protest music, which has always been a big part of social justice movements, motivating and unifying people around ideas.”

In order to further spark civic action in attendees, the production’s lobby will have voter information and ballots available, encouraging the student body to participate in the election.

"More than anything, I hope people feel that whatever they're passionate about, they can participate in making change," she said.