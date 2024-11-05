The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner
The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner
The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner
Categories:

EWU’s Waiting for Lefty: A theatrical call for unity ahead of election day

By Sebastian Whiz-Smartlowit, Reporter
November 4, 2024
Emily Melgard
The cast of “Waiting for Lefty” stands united on the stage during EWU Theatre’s first technical rehearsal on October 25th, 2024, at the University Theatre. Photo Courtesy of EWU Theatre Department.

Eastern Washington University’s Theatre Department aims to use the power of performance to inspire student involvement in politics with its production of Waiting for Lefty.

Directed by Sara Goff, head of the EWU Theatre Department, the production runs from Nov. 1 through Nov. 5, culminating on Election Day — a purposeful choice for the play, which explores the power of collective action and the voices of the working class.

“I would like students to feel empowered to vote and participate,” Goff said. “Engaging with the show is a unique opportunity for involvement.”

Depicting themes of labor rights, unity and social justice, the production bids to engage audiences with lighting transitions from warm tones to spotlights during flashbacks and live music produced on stage by actors with guitars.

“The play itself gave a very warm feeling of community or the sense of a family in a way, of people coming together for a cause,” June Gehenna, a freshman film major, said.

The production’s balance between music and spoken dialogue also stood out to Gehenna.

“The vocal performances stood out to me because the play tended to balance the non-musical dialogue and musical dialogue very well,” he said.

Set during the Great Depression, the story follows a group of New York taxi drivers at a union meeting as they debate whether to strike for fair wages and respect. Goff felt that the production was fitting for this election, potentially providing opportunities for discussion during what she described as a “charged” season.

“In 1935, this play helped young people find their voices,” Goff said. “Waiting for Lefty is about issues we’re still facing today and the importance of using our voices, especially as young people.”

Goff sees Waiting for Lefty as a significant addition to EWU Theatre’s tradition of socially conscious plays, aligning with the department’s mission to engage students with meaningful content. She and her cast aimed to speak to modern experiences through the performance.

“There are so many lines that resonate with what young people are going through—trying to make a life for themselves in a world that can feel harsh,” she said. “We’ve contemporized the cast and included protest music, which has always been a big part of social justice movements, motivating and unifying people around ideas.”

In order to further spark civic action in attendees, the production’s lobby will have voter information and ballots available, encouraging the student body to participate in the election.

“More than anything, I hope people feel that whatever they’re passionate about, they can participate in making change,” she said. “I would like students to feel empowered to vote and participate. Engaging with the show is a unique opportunity for involvement.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
Easterner Events: Enjoy local artwork, spend time with the pup, and visit the circus
Easterner Events: Enjoy local artwork, spend time with the pup, and visit the circus
Gay and Slay: Kai Valentine's Eastern Washington University legacy
Gay and Slay: Kai Valentine's Eastern Washington University legacy
Easterner Events: learn about different cultures, attend a concert, score free food, and get creative this week
Easterner Events: learn about different cultures, attend a concert, score free food, and get creative this week
Easterner Events: explore environmental issues, celebrate STEM, catch a student production, build a robot, and strap on your dancing shoes
Easterner Events: explore environmental issues, celebrate STEM, catch a student production, build a robot, and strap on your dancing shoes
Winter Quarter in Review - Photos
Winter Quarter in Review - Photos
Easterner Events: check out campus culture, chuckle at a comedy show, and enjoy some exercise
Easterner Events: check out campus culture, chuckle at a comedy show, and enjoy some exercise
More in Carousel
Racist Snapchat video prompts response from EWU students, staff
Racist Snapchat video prompts response from EWU students, staff
Eastern students share thoughts on voting amidst record low levels of trust in government
Eastern students share thoughts on voting amidst record low levels of trust in government
Eastern Washington University played Montana State University at Roos Field on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Montana State offense overwhelms Eagles
Police Beat Oct. 19 - Nov. 1
Police Beat Oct. 19 - Nov. 1
The EWU Police headquarters resides in the Red Barn building.
Police Beat: Oct. 10 - Oct. 18
EWU comes up short against Idaho in Che-Scow Cup
EWU comes up short against Idaho in Che-Scow Cup
About the Contributor
Sebastian Whiz-Smartlowit, Reporter