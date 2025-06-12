The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

EWU craft beer students celebrate ale release at No-Li Brewhouse

By Carly King, Reporter
June 12, 2025
Carly King
Community members gather at No-Li Brewhouse to celebrate the release of the 188.2 Imperial Red Ale, crafted by EWU students.

No-Li Brewhouse had an exceptionally busy Monday on June 2 as EWU faculty and local beer connoisseurs gathered for the release of the 188.2 Imperial Red Ale.

The new brew, crafted by Eastern students working to earn a craft beer certificate, includes notes of caramel and toasted bread and its hop aromas are citrus and pine. It was named with a nod to the year EWU was established.

“I think this year, this Imperial Red Ale that they brewed, is my favorite so far,” said Chris Cindric, the head of the program. “I think they did an outstanding job.”

Eastern and No-Li first partnered in 2022 to create the craft beer certificate program.

“The support from No-Li is always above and beyond,” Cindric said. “They do a great job of bringing their staff together and helping promote the relationship and the amazing things that are going on with the local craft beer industry and how they support Eastern.”

The program, which lasts nine months, guides students through the process of crafting a beer. Cindric said that there is more to the certificate than just brewing, though.

“Really what our aim is is to educate people on all the different opportunities there are within the craft beer industry,” Cindric said. “So it’s not just a focus on becoming a brewer, we also highlight opportunities within marketing and promotion and management.”

Alaura Mahler, who is graduating with her degree in therapeutic recreation this week, decided to get the craft beer certificate after enjoying other classes she had with Cindric.

“I think my favorite part has been being able to apply it and actually make the beer and have a tangible product that you can get feedback on,” Mahler said. “And people actually really enjoyed it. So I think after the release and knowing that people liked it was very satisfactory.”

The program earned an international bronze brewing medal back in 2023 for their double Belgium ale, called E Dubbel U. They entered the new brew into the U.S. Open Beer Championship this year.

Eastern is expanding on the program even more as it will become a minor next school year, encompassing more of the beverage industry, as well as event planning, Cindric said.

You can try the beer at No-Li until they run out of the two kegs the class brewed. If you plan to enjoy the 188.2 Imperial Red Ale, Cindric warns of the high alcohol content, at 8.2%.

“Everybody I talked to was enjoying it,” Cindric said. “It’s a little dangerous. It was 8.2% so you had to be careful because it’s really tasty.”

Carly King, Reporter