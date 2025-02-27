Lutheran pastor’s ‘Warm Wednesday’ offers EWU students winter warmth, opportunity for connection on campus

Every Wednesday morning, students heading in and out of the PUB walk past a bearded man offering free cider.

It’s a simple act, but for Marc DiConti, a Lutheran pastor, it’s part of a larger effort to build connections and foster a sense of community on campus.

“I have a son who did his grad work here. I have another son who is a student here,” DiConti said of his ties to the university. This is his second year doing what he calls “Warm Wednesday” on campus.

More than just a way to warm up students on chilly mornings, DiConti said that his weekly tradition is an outreach aimed at creating meaningful relationships.

“My main goal is to let people know that they can make friends—with Jesus, and amongst themselves,” he said.

Despite being a Lutheran pastor, DiConti, who operates outside of the formal church structure, said that he is not trying to recruit people to his own congregation.

He said that when it gets cold, he serves cider as a way of engaging passersby in front of the PUB. “And if it gets hot, we’ll do lemonade,” he said.

Many college students, DiConti said, seemingly only form relationships with classmates, leaving little room for deeper, more personal connections.

“When I see people walking to and fro, it’s like they’re only going to classes as opposed to interacting,” he said. “And I think interacting is good. To me, that’s what it’s all about. Let people connect.”

In addition to serving cider, DiConti hosts lunch and leads a casual class at his home called “Christianity 101,” where students can explore the basics of Christianity in an open, discussion-based setting. Intended to be a fellowship rather than a traditional church service, he said that “there are no wrong answers,” and that “if people want to know more, I give them more.”

“I enjoy the fellowship,” DiConti said about the heart of his mission. “If they want to go to church, I’ll help them with that, but I want them to have a fellowship and an opportunity to get to know people. That’s my goal.”