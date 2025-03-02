Why ASEWU matters: Dani Nelson on the power of student leadership

Jillian Strother Dani Nelson – Director of Elections for the Associated Students of Eastern Washington University (ASEWU).

Dani Nelson knows the power of student leadership.

As the Director of Elections for the Associated Students of Eastern Washington University, she is working to ensure that more students recognize the importance of their voices in shaping campus policies and student representation.

From organizing elections to expanding accessibility, Nelson is dedicated to making student government an inclusive and impactful space for all.

Nelson isn’t just overseeing elections – she’s also a student herself, balancing her academic work with her leadership role in ASEWU. A senior double majoring in Political Science and Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies, she took on the Director of Elections role in September 2024.

Since then, she said she has focused on increasing student participation in ASEWU elections, making the process more accessible, and ensuring that students understand the role their government plays.

“There’s this idea that student elections don’t matter,” Nelson said. “But the truth is, these positions can contribute to changes — whether it’s funding for student organizations, campus policies or initiatives that directly impact students’ day-to-day lives.”

Nelson works closely with ASEWU senators, who represent student concerns, allocate funding for student organizations and advocate for campus policies, according to the bylaws posted on ASEWU’s website. She collaborates with them to ensure that students have access to clear and accurate information about the election process.

“I want students to see that their voice matters,” she said. “Elections are not just about choosing leaders—they’re about shaping the direction of our campus, making sure student concerns are heard and holding leadership accountable.”

Nelson has worked to provide election information to students on both the Cheney and Spokane campuses. She said that she has taken a hands-on approach, engaging students directly through social media outreach, campus tabling, and personalized messaging to student organizations and academic departments.

“I’ve gone to the Spokane campus, put up flyers everywhere I could, and I also post regularly on the ASEWU Instagram,” Nelson said. “I’ve reached out to clubs and organizations directly and made sure key departments like Political Science, Gender, Women’s, and Sexuality Studies, Social Work and Philosophy all have flyers up. I’ve done tabling at the library and the PUB and am working on getting something set up for Spokane.”

She said that she has also introduced the idea of the Candidate Fair, which shifts the focus from traditional debates to a more engaging format.

“We used to have a debate every year, and that was the main event,” Nelson said. “A debate is great, but I wanted to create something that would reach more students. So we came up with the Candidate Fair — it’s going to be a big event in the PUB with a raffle, free food, free T-shirts and a chance for students to meet the candidates before they vote.”

Nelson said that her role in ASEWU has shaped her own leadership skills.

“This job has really empowered me to become a leader,” she said. “I’ve had to put myself out there, plan events from scratch and take initiative in ways I hadn’t before.”

Encouraging more students to step into leadership roles is something she’s passionate about.

“It can be intimidating, just the idea of putting yourself out there and having to campaign for yourself,” she said. “But I think that anybody is capable of becoming a leader. The first step is declaring your candidacy, and from there, I can help walk you through the process—how to campaign, how to connect with students. It’s scary at first, but we have a community that wants to see students succeed.”

Nelson said that there are multiple ways for students to engage with ASEWU beyond just running for office. The election process provides a chance for students to vote and help shape the leadership representing them.

ASEWU also offers committee opportunities, allowing students to be involved in specific campus initiatives. Attending ASEWU events can also help students stay connected with leadership efforts.

For students who may be considering student leadership, Nelson offers simple advice: “Take the first step. Your voice matters.”