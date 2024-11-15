Hometown hero spotlight: Keigan Baker

The EWU Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program honored late airman and Eastern Washington University alum Keigan Baker on Sept. 27.

Baker was an alumni of EWU’s business and ROTC programs. A foundation run by Baker’s family donated to the ROTC’s obstacle course, prompting the program to rename it in his memory.

Upon graduation from EWU, Baker enlisted into the Air Force. He would go on to complete basic military training with honors, and would continue on through the U.S. Air Force’s Combat Controller Special Operations pipeline, earning the highly coveted red beret. The CCT pipeline has an attrition rate of 80%-90%.

Baker died in a training accident on March 19, 2020.

Despite his passing, Baker continues to make a difference in the communities he was involved in. With the goal of keeping Baker’s legacy alive, his younger brother, Masen Baker, founded The Keigan Baker Memorial Fund to support military members.

“What I hear most from people is about his drive and determination, his willingness to commit to his goals and how it motivated and inspired others around him,” Ramey said about her son’s impact on his community.

The fund has raised over $64,000 for veteran programs, Gold Star programs, and for aspiring Special Operators. Ramey serves as the vice president of the nonprofit.

As a part of this mission, the Memorial Fund contributed a significant amount of funding to the EWU ROTC program’s obstacle course. Ramey said that the course would allow for better training and more opportunities.

“Keigan would be proud and honored that his alma mater hosts such a unique and special thing that is used to train others and make people better,” his mother, Renee Ramey, said. “It is a gift back to Keigan. I think he is smiling down very happily and proud because that program and course was critical for him becoming the beast that he was.”

EWU’s ROTC is one of few programs in the entire country to have an obstacle course. Currently, it is being used to prepare Eastern’s cadets for required summer training and Army schools such as the Sabalauski Air Assault school in Fort. Campbell, Kentucky.

“Kiegan was passionate about mentoring and helping others and in order to keep his legacy we started the nonprofit with the initial intent of sponsoring people wanting to go through Special Operations pipelines,” Ramey said, adding that the focus later branched into the other programs.

Three of the programs and groups supported by the Keigan Baker Memorial fund are K9 Kavalry, Socom athlete, and US13.

Ramey believes that her son’s story can inspire current EWU students to be true to themselves.

“Be yourself and don’t let others make you feel bad about yourself, the more I learned about him, he found himself to be a very confident person as he went through college,” Ramey said. “That went a long way when it came to him overcoming the struggles he needed to endure in order to earn his beret.”