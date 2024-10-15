The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

EWU rushing attack dominates Hornets

By Nic Cunningham, Reporter
October 14, 2024
Nic Cunningham
A sideline shot of Roos Field, 2024.

Eastern Washington’s ground game powered the Eagles to their first conference victory of the season on Saturday. EWU finished the game with 289 rushing yards and took down No. 18 Sacramento State 35-28.

Junior running back Tuna Altahir and senior quarterback Jared Taylor led the way for the rushing attack. Altahir, who celebrated his birthday on the game day, had 102 yards and one touchdown and also caught a touchdown pass. Taylor ran for 98 yards and two scores.

Taylor was not the only Eagles quarterback to have a big day. Junior Kekoa Visperas completed 15 of 17 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown pass, while adding 45 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The Hornets struck first, with freshman quarterback Carson Conklin connecting with senior receiver Jared Gipson for a 13-yard touchdown pass to cap off a 13-play drive. Gipson has now scored in each of Sacramento State’s last three games.

The Eagles were able to answer, scoring on their opening drive as well. Senior receiver Efton Chism III, who ranks seventh in the country in receiving yards per game, caught two passes to push Eastern into Hornet territory. Altahir finished the drive with a 25-yard touchdown run.

Sacramento State embarked on another long drive, this one lasting 15 plays. Junior running back Elijah Tau-Tolliver carried the ball eight times for 44 yards during the drive, which ended in a touchdown pass from Conklin to junior tight end Coleman Kuntz.

Eastern Washington used five different ball carriers to drive down the field in response. Visperas ran the ball on the Eagles’ last three plays, including a one-yard touchdown on a designed quarterback run, tying the game at 14.

The Hornets led the final scoring drive of the first half. They also used a mix of running backs to get into scoring range. Conklin then threw his third touchdown pass of the night, this one to senior receiver Anderson Grover.

While the teams were evenly matched through the first two quarters, the third period was a different story. The Eagles got the ball first, and Visperas completed seven passes during a drive that was capped by a four-yard touchdown pass to Altahir.

Eastern was able to capitalize on the momentum of the quick touchdown. Despite being a tie game, head coach Aaron Best called for an onside kick. The Eagles recovered and now had a chance to take their first lead of the contest.

The Eagles ran the ball on eight of their next nine plays, mixing in Altahir, Taylor, Visperas, and senior running back Malik Dotson. It was Taylor who got the touchdown on a 14-yard run to the outside.

Sacramento State was unable to tie the game, as for the first time all night, a defense was able to get a stop. Junior cornerback Alphonse Oywak intercepted Conklin. It was the first interception of his EWU career.

The Eagles missed a 24-yard field goal on their next drive, and then the game saw the next three drives end in punts. Eastern took a 28-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

Taylor was instrumental in the Eagles’ first drive of the fourth quarter, carrying the ball four times for 53 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown run that put Eastern up by two scores. Taylor’s four rushing touchdowns this season lead the team.

Conklin was able to lead a four-play, 48-second touchdown drive to cut the Eagles’ lead to 35-28. However, under two minutes remained on the clock and Taylor ran for an Eastern first down to seal the game.

Eastern Washington is now 2-4 on the season, and 1-1 in Big Sky games. Next up on the schedule is the Homecoming game against 6-1 No. 6 UC Davis on Oct. 19 at 4 pm. The game is at Roos Field in Cheney and can be streamed on ESPN+.

