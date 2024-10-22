MadNest sets stage for EWU hoops

Eastern Washington University’s annual MadNest, held on Oct. 16, brought the community, students, and the athletics department together to kick off the basketball season.

The event is characterized by contests between students and athletes such as a three-point contest and a tricycle race, and is designed to create excitement for EWU’s basketball programs.

The men’s, women’s and wheelchair basketball teams were introduced to start the night, drawing loud cheers from fans around the court.

In the first event, students competed against members of the basketball teams in a three-point, bracket-style tournament. In between rounds, EWU Men’s Basketball head coach Dan Monson or Women’s Basketball head coach Joddie Gleason responded to a question posed by a player from their team.

Sophomore forward Bella Hays asked Gleason about what she was looking forward to this season.

“People have counted us out,” Gleason said, referring to the team losing nine players from last year’s squad. “I’m looking forward to proving everyone else wrong.”

The three-point contest included a huge upset, as Eastern student Mason Dobney beat men’s basketball player Emmett Marquardt, a freshman forward.

Coach Monson joked that his players are “better three-point shooters in games than at Madnest, hopefully, or it’s going to be a long year.”

Dobney proceeded to defeat freshman guard Emily McElmurry from the women’s team, before losing in the championship round to McElmurry’s teammate, freshman small forward Kourtney Grossman.

The time between rounds of the three-point contest also saw Eastern Washington students getting involved on the court. Students competed in events such as a tricycle race to win an autographed basketball and a pizza box stack relay race sponsored by Rosa’s Pizza.

Members of the crowd were also periodically called to the court via raffle ticket to attempt a half-court shot for $500. None of the students or EWU community members were able to make their shot.

“The nerves got to me,” said Max Hewitt, one of the students who attempted the heave.

After Hewitt’s shot, it was time for the skills challenge relay race, where mixed athlete-student teams had to dribble the ball down the court through cones, complete a pass, make a three-pointer and make a layup on the other side of the court before their opponents.

During the contest, a player asked Gleason about the most rewarding part of coaching the women’s team.

“Being with these young people every single day… building those relationships that are strong while they are here, but will last for a lifetime,” she said.

The final event of the night was the dunk contest. Multiple players from the men’s basketball team took turns throwing down dunks, but at the end of the night, it was junior guard Nic McClain, the only contender on last year’s team, who won. He sealed his victory with a between-the-legs dunk.

“I knew Nic McClain was going to win,” said one EWU student at the game. “It was new school vs. old school. Old School came out on top.”

Eastern Washington University Wheelchair Basketball played its second tournament of the season last weekend at the Spokane Showdown.

The men’s basketball team opens the season at home with an exhibition game against Whitworth on Oct. 26.

EWU’s women’s team plays at home on Oct. 27 in an exhibition game against Eastern Oregon.

“I’m proud to be a part of (Eastern Washington basketball),” Monson said. “Go Eags!”