Easterner Events: exploring music, history, culture, financial aid, and personal development

By Kayla Dickson, Reporter April 25, 2024
Katherine Kneafsey

K-Pop Music & Dance: A Look at South Korean Popular Culture – April 24

Exercise your body and mind at the Cheney Library on April 24 at their K-pop Music & Dance: A Look at South Korean Popular Culture event. This presentation and demonstration will be led by Hyun Schroeder, a principal of the Spokane Korean Language School, and will feature an introduction to K-pop, and an in-depth look at the different musical groups and dance styles associated with the genre. This event is encouraged to have open dialogue, where attendees are able to share their own knowledge and experiences. The presentation runs from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on April 24 at the Cheney Library. This event is open to the public and free to attend. 

 

Job and Internship Search Workshop – April 25

Find out about how to best market your skill set at the Job and Internship Workshop hosted by the EWU Career Center. This workshop will explore a variety of topics such as: looking into different career paths, developing search terms to better navigate job listings, networking, and resume and cover letter building. This workshop is free and open to all EWU students, and students of all disciplines and education levels are encouraged to attend. The event will take place in the PUB room 319, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Students planning to attend are encouraged to RSVP on the handshake event page.

 

Expo ‘74: Then and Now – April 15-26

Learn about Spokane’s history this week when the Eastern Washington University JFK library hosts an event series titled “Expo ‘74:Then and Now.” One piece of the event series is an exhibit that is displayed in the JFK Secrist Gallery titled “Expo at Eastern: World’s Fair Collections from the EWU Archives.” This exhibit will feature the ties between the college campus and the Spokane mega-event, and demonstrate how the city of Spokane has changed as a result. On April 23, there will be a panel of faculty from the university presenting the legacy of the 1974 Expo from multi-disciplinary perspectives. The panel will consist of J. William T. “Bill” Youngs, a professor of history; Margo Hill, Director and Associate Professor of Urban and Regional Planning; and Erin D. Dascher, Associate Professor of Geosciences. The panel will run from noon to 1 p.m. and will be followed by a reception. The last part of the event series is a community project, where the EWU library is gathering memories and photos from the expo from alumni, faculty, staff, and students to document how the event has impacted the university. Submissions are accepted online by filling out this form. The exhibit will be open to the public until April 26 during the JFK Library hours. All events are free to attend and participate.

 

Gay and Slay- April 26

Support student performers at Eastern Washington University’s student-led drag show “Gay and Slay” on April 26. This event, organized by Eagle Entertainment and QSTEM, will feature students and staff members taking the stage in drag with an emphasis on newer performers. The performance will begin at 6 p.m. in the PUB NCR, and tipping performers is encouraged. This event is $5 to attend with payment due upon entry.

 

Fill Out Your FAFSA Friday – April 26

To prepare for the coming school year, the Financial Aid and Scholarships Office has organized drop-in events on Fridays to assist Eastern Washington University students in filling out their FAFSA forms. These sessions will feature financial aid experts to answer questions about the forms and provide assistance in filling them out, and are focused on maximizing the students’ aid options. The event will take place every Friday until May 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in PUB 209. Students are asked to bring their laptop, and ensure they have created a FSA ID at least 3 days in advance by creating one or here.
