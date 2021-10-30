November calendar: What’s going on EWU?
October 30, 2021
COVID Antigen Testing
Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays at 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
Tawanka Hall Atrium, Tawanka Hall Main Dining Room
Testing is free for all students and EWU employees.
Faculty Advising
Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, at 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Students may ask questions about BACRs, tools, academics and referrals.
Food Pantry
Tuesdays, Thursdays at 1pm
Tawanka Vending Cafe, The Central Food Pantry, Tawanka Lounge
Fresh produce, dairy, dry goods and meat are provided by Second Harvest. Contact 509-359- 2366 or [email protected] for any questions.