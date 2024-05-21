Gay and Slay: Kai Valentine’s Eastern Washington University legacy

Eastern Washington University hosted its first student drag show in seven years on April 26. The drag show, titled “Gay and Slay,” featured students and alumni of the university performing both solo and group numbers in two acts.

The mastermind behind the show, as well as a performer and emcee, was Kai Valentine, a senior at Eastern Washington University.

“[The student-led drag show] came from a place of: the only visible drag performers on campus were the professionals at the other drag show, and myself,” Valentine said. “And I was the only student performer at that show for two years in a row.”

Eastern Washington University had hosted student-led drag shows before, but not in many years.

“Apparently they stopped because there wasn’t enough interest, so this was the first one in seven years,” Valentine said.

Despite this being the first student-led drag show for the university in a while, the show was engaging for the audience, and raised $450 for QSTEM.

“Seeing all the students backstage made me feel hopeful for the future. They were all so excited to do drag, and some have made their way into the local drag scene,” Valentine said.

The student-led drag show was organized and sponsored by both Eagle Entertainment and QSTEM, a club which Valentine founded.

“QSTEM stands for Queers in STEM, and it’s a club I primarily founded with three other students because we didn’t feel represented on campus. It’s a place where you connect with others like you,” Valentine said.

Although Valentine is on the verge of graduation, plans are in motion to keep QSTEM afloat.

“We don’t know about the president yet, but we have a vice president and a treasurer who will be with the club next year. We’ve been talking about next year’s drag show, doing more events such as movie nights, discussions, and having guests come and talk,” Valentine said. “I’m planning on hosting next year too.”

Aside from organizing the student-led drag show, and founding QSTEM, Kai Valentine has been busy this year organizing the EWU Pride Prom, speaking as the valedictorian at the EWU’s 15th Annual Lavender Graduation, and finishing their bachelors degree in geoscience with an emphasis on climate change.

“I want to use my degree to get a job to help,” Valentine said.

Unlike many of the performers at the student-led drag show, Valentine has been a drag performer for years under the name “Thee KaiKai Effect.”

“I started getting into drag because of the GSA at Rogers High School, which was the first GSA in Eastern Washington. I was a dancer since I was 4 years old, so drag was just the perfect way to express my emotions, my gender identity, and myself,” Valentine said.

Valentine also expressed how grateful they were for the community they found while performing in drag.

“The drag community gave me a family in a time where I didn’t have one,” Valentine said.

Despite Valentine graduating, there will be plenty of opportunities to catch them performing locally.

“I perform often at Neato-Dragito at Neato Burrito hosted by Fanny DeVito. I’m also going to be at pride kick-off, the second week of June,” Valentine said.









