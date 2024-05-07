EPIC Adventures making positive changes, but in need of more student engagement

On April 28, Easterner staff joined EPIC Adventures on an afternoon hiking and yoga excursion in Liberty Lake, Washington. The trip consisted of two student guides, Easterner staff, and one other student.

“There’s another student registered,” said Kendall Steele, one of the student guides on the trip. “We’ll wait a little bit to see if they arrive.”

While we waited, the student guides introduced themselves as Emily Burbank, an environmental science major and shift planner for EPIC Adventures, and Kendall Steele, a biology major who has been working for EPIC Adventures for two years.

After offering some complimentary snacks, Burbank drove the participants in a small bus to the trailhead to begin our hike.

“This bus is provided by EPIC for us to get to our events,” Burbank said. “I’ve drove it a lot, but I’m still not super comfortable with it. It’s not like my Outback,” she said.

As we arrived at Liberty Lake, Burbank explained that we would be hiking for about an hour and a half, and afterwards we would meet at a field near the bus for sunset yoga.

Upon beginning our hike, it was clear that the participants of this event were just as much in charge of the experience as the staff was. Any stop, detour, or activity that was suggested was indulged.

“I utilize rocks in my work a lot. I like using natural materials I find,” Alyssa Kamp, a BFA student who attended the trip, said. “I see a cool rock and I can’t help myself.”

As we stumbled upon riverbeds with rocks that looked appealing to Kamp, both staff and participants alike took time to enjoy the moment in the ways that fit them best, whether that be collecting, observing, or exploring. As interesting plants were discovered, everyone shared their knowledge of the local vegetation. As people wanted to take photos, others would stop and admire the views.

“I love being out in nature, I always feel happier when I’m outside,” Steele said, while taking a detour to a stream.

Steele had ties to the yoga instructor that was teaching at the event, and expressed excitement that she was able to help bring it together.

“We used to have trips selected for us, but recently we’ve opened it up to where the students are getting to pick some of the things we’re doing,” Steele said. “That started after a meeting in December, and it’s been great.”

After the hike, the group engaged in restorative yoga with a local yoga instructor. The quiet practice utilized holding a stretch for minutes to “reflect, relax the body, and ease stress.”

After the yoga session concluded, the instructor thanked the group for attending, and mentioned upcoming yoga trips with EPIC Adventures.

“We have canceled a few events before because of lack of interest, but it’s very rare,” Steele said. “We host them every weekend. I’ve probably been on 8 to 10 trips.”

“I’ve been on three trips, but this is only my first year [at EPIC Adventures],” Burbank said. “I plan on going on a lot more.”

For a list of EPIC Adventures upcoming events, visit their Outdoor Trip webpage.