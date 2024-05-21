Self-proclaimed “traveling campus evangelist” draws protest in front of Pence Union Building

A man who calls himself a “traveling campus evangelist” drew protests last week from Eastern Washington University students who objected to his extremist messaging.

“I honestly think that the university should be able to get rid of him,” said Alex McCurdy, a graduate student who was among the protesters. “It’s like emotional abuse for queer kids, and I just don’t think that should be on campus.”

The preacher identified himself as Daniel Lee, and said that his goal was “To glorify Jesus Christ by preaching the gospel, and I hope that students will repent and get born again.” His sign listed homosexuals, lesbians, Muslims, and atheists as a few of many for whom “hell awaits.”

Many of those gathered around had draped pride flags over their shoulders, and held signs defending the queer and wider religious community.

Lee said that his sign was designed to grab people’s attention, and he frequently called those who interacted with him “sinners.”

The student affairs office sent out an email midday on May 13 informing the campus community about the demonstration, and stated that staff would be present to ensure that the demonstration remained in line with policy. EWU police’s Officer Phillips was on scene the next day, and stated at the time of interview that while everyone involved was emotional, there were no legal issues.

Lee, who pastors his own church via Zoom, stated that he has been a “traveling campus evangelist” for the past 26 years, including EWU in his yearly route for the first time two years ago.

In April, Lee was seen in New York at Binghamton University and Stony Brook University, both times evoking a similar reaction from the passing student population.

Contrary to Lee’s claim of only visiting EWU recently, student protester Joanna Destout said that she has seen Lee on campus yearly since 2018.

“He causes a commotion every time he comes,” Destout said. “Other religious people come here. We have Muslims and other Christians and even the Mormon students that come and ask and walk around — they don’t cause this kind of commotion outside.”

Student Toby Lindau summed up the sentiment that multiple others expressed about why they were choosing to protest.

“My goal isn’t really to change his mind. It’s more just to kind of inform everyone else around that sees him that not all Christianity is based around telling people that they’re evil, and they’re going to Hell,” Lindau said.

Associated Students of EWU Lutheran pastor Marc Diconti was in the area on May 15, and witnessed the back and forth taunts between the protesters and Lee.

“I became a Christian on campus and I was drawn by somebody that loved me, and the judgment wasn’t there. And that’s not to say it wasn’t wrong, and God judges, but I don’t think [Lee] is effectively drawing people like that,” Diconti said. “I think it becomes a circus.”









