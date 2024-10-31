Police Beat: Oct. 10 – Oct. 18

Burglary — Oct. 10

EWU Police responded to a burglary at 12:22 p.m. in Dryden Hall. Dryden Hall is no longer used by students, but by faculty as an overflow area where faculty can store personal items. Police found a door that was kicked in and a set of university master keys missing in the room where the door was kicked in. Cameras in the area identified the subjects and police were able to make an arrest and recover stolen property.

Burglary — Oct 14

At 2:33 p.m. an individual contacted EWU Police, when they recognized a fellow student that they knew by name, exiting someone else’s room in Snyamncut Hall. The resident of the room was contacted and stated that no one should have been in their room and that money was missing. EWU police made contact with the subject. The subject was booked into Spokane County Jail and charged with residential burglary and resisting arrest.

Domestic Violence Argument — Oct. 15

At 12:22 a.m. EWU Police responded to an argument between two roommates at Pearce Hall. The argument sparked due to one party being too loud on their phone. The two students were referred to Student Rights and Responsibility.

Domestic Violence Argument — Oct. 15

At 7:25 p.m. EWU Police responded to a call concerning a verbal argument in a car outside of Zips. One of the subjects exited the vehicle and refused to go back inside. The caller was initially worried about the subjects. An officer arrived on scene and determined that the argument was strictly verbal. The subjects were roommates at EWU and were referred to Student Rights and Responsibility.

Domestic Violence Argument — Oct. 15

At 9:51 p.m. EWU Police responded to a domestic violence call at Pearce Hall. The subjects were a male and female in a dating relationship. It was reported that the girlfriend was upset that the boyfriend was talking to other girls. The girlfriend reportedly showed up to his dorm screaming at his door. No contact was made. The two individuals were sent to Student Rights and Responsibility

Trespass — Oct.16

EWU Police responded to a call at 10:33 p.m. that someone had set off a fire extinguisher in Morrison Hall. Morrison Hall is no longer in use by the university. The subject was a student who gained access to the hall by climbing up the balconies until they found an unlocked entryway. The student confessed to a Resident Life Coordinator on scene, stating they were “suffering from boredom.” The student was referred to Student Rights and Responsibility.

Domestic Violence Argument — Oct. 18

At 6:53 p.m. EWU Police responded to a domestic violence call at Anderson Hall, following the sound of something falling during an argument. The argument, which involved a male and female in a relationship, was reportedly initiated by the girlfriend after her boyfriend was looking at other girls on social media. The noise that the caller reported seemed to be that a T.V. fell over in the room, though the argument was strictly verbal. The case was closed, and both the boyfriend and girlfriend were referred to Student Rights and Responsibility, as well as to Title IX.