Police Beat: Dec. 31 – Jan. 5

By Carly King, Reporter
January 11, 2025
Jillian Strother
Eastern Washington University Police headquarters, the Red Barn, is located at 609 W 7th St, Cheney, WA 99004.

Drug Call – Dec. 20
At 6:40 p.m., a Resident Life Coordinator called the Eastern Washington University Police due to smells of marijuana in Dryden Hall. Police were unable to locate the source of the smell. Dryden Hall is not currently being used for student residence.

Suspicious Person – Dec. 22
At 8:36 p.m., a custodian called in a suspicious person at Reese Court after hours. The person reportedly claimed to be a basketball player. Police asked permission to search him for a key and he complied. The police did not find a key on him.

Stolen Vehicle Found – Dec. 24
EWU Police assisted Cheney Police in a traffic stop at 9:26 a.m. at First Street and Cheney-Spokane Road. The vehicle turned out to be stolen and the driver was taken into custody.

Robbery – Dec. 27
At 11:04 p.m., EWU Police assisted Cheney Police in responding to a robbery call at Conoco on First Street. A worker told police that as they were calling law enforcement, the suspect attempted to reach across the counter before fleeing on foot. Police found an individual matching the description near Safeway, where he then ran to the residence of someone he knew. The suspect originally refused but eventually came out of the building. The suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Spokane County jail.

Domestic Violence Argument – Jan. 1
At 12:31 p.m., a resident of the Park View Apartments reported hearing neighbors yelling. EWU Police reported finding no evidence of physical violence and no arrest was made.

Hit and Run – Jan. 1
At 1:38 p.m., an individual called to report that their vehicle had been hit, along with one other vehicle on the 500 block of West Fifth Street.

Argument – Jan. 1
At 3:31 p.m., EWU Police responded to a call about an argument at Eagle Point Apartments. One individual involved in the argument had a warrant for a DUI. They were taken into custody and booked into the Spokane County jail.

Residential Burglary – Jan. 2
At 6:50 p.m., EWU Police assisted Cheney Police in response to a call about an intoxicated individual refusing to leave. There was an argument and some physical fighting between two individuals. One subject was detained. Police later determined probable cause for burglary and the subject was booked into the Spokane County jail.

Harassment – Jan. 4
At 12:30 p.m., EWU Police responded to a disagreement in the parking lot in front of Roos Field. A charter bus driver refused to move their bus for another individual in a vehicle. The bus driver reportedly said he would hit the other individual with the bus. The disagreement was eventually resolved and police determined no crime was committed.

Hit and Run – Jan. 5
At 1:33 p.m., an individual reported damage done to the driver side and rear bumper of their vehicle in parking lot 16.

Drug Call – Jan. 5
At 4:37 p.m., EWU Police responded to a call reporting the smell of marijuana on the Seventh floor of Pierce Hall. Police were unable to locate the source of the smell.

Carly King, Reporter
Jillian Strother, Photojournalist