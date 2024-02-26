Police Beat: February 9th – February 22nd

Tampering with Fire Extinguisher – Feb. 9

At 7:48 p.m. an unknown individual needlessly sprayed a fire extinguisher on the second floor of Morrison Hall before leaving the scene. The spray caused the fire alarms to go off and the fire department to arrive. The next day, EWU police found an open window and blankets in the room of the incident, indicating that the individual may have been living in the building prior.

Fight / Trespass – Feb.10

At 1:14 a.m. police received reports of a physical fight between two subjects at the Sigma Nu fraternity house. By the time officers arrived on scene, the involved parties had driven away. At 3:30 a.m. the police received another report at the same address, this time for a verbal fight among eight subjects. Two of the subjects were trespassed by Cheney police while EWU police assisted.

DOI – Feb. 11

At 2:16 a.m. on Anderson and Cheney-Spokane Road. EWU police assisted Spokane County police in a DOI event. When the police attempted to pull them over, the suspects crashed the vehicle and fled on foot. A K9 and a drone were used to track the subjects, and the train running through the road was halted for the search. At 3:35 a.m. the search was called off, but police reportedly were able to identify the subjects. There were no injuries reported.

Theft – Feb. 14

A lost wallet was reported to have had $350 stolen from it when it was found in the URC parking garage the day before. The owner of the wallet had dropped it between 9:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on the 13th and an unknown individual found it and brought it to the URC front desk. At this time there are no leads or suspects as to who may have stolen the money, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Theft – Feb. 14

At 8:06 p.m. the EWU police assisted Cheney police with a reported theft at the Cheney Bi-Mart. Officers were unable to verify that the theft occurred.

Liquor Violation – Feb. 14

At 8:43 p.m. a resident life coordinator in Snyamncut Hall reported that there was underage drinking occurring in a dorm room. EWU police arrived on scene and spoke with the students, who claimed that they weren’t drinking despite failing to hide an empty bottle behind a pillow. It was recorded that there was no indication of intoxication and therefore no probable cause for a liquor violation, however the students were referred to SRR.

Suspicious Circumstance – Feb. 15

A professor in the art building reported at 3:30 p.m. that a student “raised his hand in my face” in an attempt to stop him from talking. The student was reportedly failing the professor’s class and put his hand out when asked to leave. There were no outside witnesses. No illegal actions were made by the student, but the EWU police put in a complaint to the university about a dispute between student and teacher.

Collision – Feb. 18

At 12:48 p.m. a vehicle slid on ice into another vehicle on N. 11th and Cedar. There was minor damage to the vehicles and no reported injuries.

Gas Leak – Feb. 19

At 6:27 p.m. the Cheney Fire Department responded to a chlorine gas alarm at an EWU water treatment facility near Lot P-12. Responders determined that it was a false alarm.

Suspicious Circumstance – Feb. 21

At 6:48 p.m. EWU police received a report of a homeless man possibly camping out on the first floor of the PUB. The subject was gone by the time officers arrived on scene.

Suspicious Circumstance – Feb. 21

At 7:10 p.m. EWU police received a report that an individual on the second floor of the PUB needed medical assistance. The man said he thought that he had been poisoned and was sent to the hospital. There may have been a possible mental health crisis occurring. Due to the short time between this report and the previous one, Detective Schmitter stated that it is possible that the individual was the purported homeless individual seen on the first floor.