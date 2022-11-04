Campus police alert students to be aware of “date rape” drugs

On Wednesday 11/2/22 campus police sent out an email telling students to be aware of potential dangers on campus and at parties. Three students at local frat parties fell victim to mysterious substances in their beverages. The perpetrator went be the name of “Thor” and “is described as a white male with a goatee, stocky build and brown hair” according to the police department’s email.

EWUPD (Eastern Washington Police Department) asks that students report strange behaviors on their anonymous TipLine at 509-359-4286 or report at their EWU reporting site.

EWUDP also offers tips in the email so that students can avoid dangerous situations. These tips include avoiding communal beverage bowls, keeping an eye on your drink and never accepting beverages from strangers.

Read the full email on the EWUDP website.

Resources Available for Survivors