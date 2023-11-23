The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner

Menu

Cheney Depot: In need of donations and volunteers

By C.J. LuceNovember 22, 2023
Depot+History+-+Cheney+Depot
Depot History – Cheney Depot

Every year, newly admitted first-year students participate in Eastern Washington University’s annual walking through the pillars event. The new freshmen will walk through Eastern’s famous Herculean pillars. The tradition has been around for over a hundred years, and it symbolizes the start of a new journey. During the early years of Eastern Washington, future students would ride on train cars and would disembark together at Cheney Depot. After arriving at the depot, students would pass through the pillars and head into Showalter Hall. Students that lived in Spokane would also travel via train.

That same depot was at risk of being demolished until efforts to renovate the depot were made. As long as the depot was moved out of the way of the railyard, it would be allowed to stand. Dr. Jeff Stafford is the head of the project to revitalize the depot. The motivation behind the project is to preserve a key part of Cheney history and to connect the past to the present. The project plans to create an anchor for the community. The depot will include a public meeting space, a museum to showcase the history of Cheney, and lastly, a coffee shop.

Dr. Stafford stated that they are looking for donations to fund the depot. Every dollar they receive in donations will be matched by the Hansen family up to $700,000. Along with donations they are in need of volunteers to bring this historical landmark back to its glory days.

The depot has already undergone renovations to its electrical, plumbing and heating systems with better insulation and further updates next up on its bucket list. Construction has been underway since last spring and will be a multi-year project that will be finished soon.

Last week, Walker Construction and EWU ROTC cadets moved an HVAC unit and historical relics that are associated with the depot; however, they are in need of more volunteers for similar tasks. When the weather is suitable, doors will need to be moved along with other tasks associated with the depot. Those interested can send an email to [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Carousel
Eastern Washington University’s KEWU radio station to sign off after 73 years on air
Eastern Washington University’s KEWU radio station to sign off after 73 years on air
Eagles take down Boise State at home
Eagles take down Boise State at home
Four Eagles score double-digit points in home opener
Four Eagles score double-digit points in home opener
Native American Student Association
EWU Native American Heritage Month event embraces cultural education
Records: Fired EWU Multicultural Center director questioned about students public criticism of McMahan prior to dismissal
Records: Fired EWU Multicultural Center director questioned about student's public criticism of McMahan prior to dismissal
Eagles route Cal Poly in a 13-48 blowout victory on military appreciation
Eagle's route Cal Poly in a 13-48 blowout victory on military appreciation
More in Community
Eagles For Recovery Kickoff Recieved with Support by Students, Staff and Faculty at EWU
Eagles For Recovery Kickoff Recieved with Support by Students, Staff and Faculty at EWU
New EWU Program to Support Students Recovering from Addiction
New EWU Program to Support Students Recovering from Addiction
Eastern Washington University Investigates Alleged Hazing Incidents in Phi Delta Theta Fraternity
Eastern Washington University Investigates Alleged Hazing Incidents in Phi Delta Theta Fraternity
“26 Pebbles” is full of touching moments illustrating the power of community. Here, cast members Abigail Zimmerman and Autumn Meiners embrace.
In Docudrama 26 Pebbles, EWU Theater Looks To Express Grief, Hope and Sense Of Community
The weather forecast as of 11/30/22.
EWU Suspends Operations on Campus Due to Snow
EWU Science students take inventory of all the trees on campus.
EWU Students Use LiDAR to Combat Climate Change
More in News
EWU campus left with questions and concerns after arrest of Justin Hale
EWU campus left with questions and concerns after arrest of Justin Hale
Campus Visitor Brings Hate to EWU, Threatens Students
Campus Visitor Brings Hate to EWU, Threatens Students
Eastern Washington University Cuts French and German Minors
Eastern Washington University Cuts French and German Minors
Spirit of the Eagle Powwow Hosted on “Whole New Level” Despite Administrative Conflict, Hate Groups on Campus
Spirit of the Eagle Powwow Hosted on “Whole New Level” Despite Administrative Conflict, Hate Groups on Campus
Lawsuit Against Outgoing Athletic Director Hickey Details Alleged Sexism, Title IX Violations
Lawsuit Against Outgoing Athletic Director Hickey Details Alleged Sexism, Title IX Violations
Students Reject University Police Department’s Request to Move into PUB
Students Reject University Police Department’s Request to Move into PUB
About the Contributor
C.J. Luce, Reporter

Comments (0)

The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
All The Easterner Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *