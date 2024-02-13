Police Beat: Jan. 30 – Feb. 8

Domestic Violence Argument – Jan. 30

At 5:45 a.m. a Resident Life Coordinator reported hearing arguing and items being thrown in a dorm in Streeter Hall. EWU Police arrived on scene and recorded in their report that the argument was about “something stupid,” and that the item was thrown at the ground in frustration, not in attempted assault. The students were referred to Student Rights and Responsibilities (SRR).

Theft – Jan. 30

A bike was stolen from the parking lot of Streeter Hall. There are no leads or suspects at this time.

Argument – Jan. 30

At 1:00 p.m. police received a call about an argument in the parking lot of Streeter Hall. When they arrived on scene, they found that the argument was actually two friends who were talking loudly about basketball. No action was taken.

Suspicious Circumstance – Jan. 30

At 11:30 p.m. a community advisor on the tenth floor of Pearce Hall witnessed a shirtless male resident yell “I’m going to kill everyone.” Police arrived on scene but did not make contact with the individual. The advisor was unable to identify the resident. Police are currently looking for witnesses of the incident involving the male, who was described as white with short dark hair.

Suspicious Circumstance – Jan. 31

A professor reported that one of their students disrupted class due to a political disagreement surrounding the topic of immigration. The student allegedly made comments that were derogatory in nature and caused other students to feel uncomfortable. The student was referred to the Title IX office on campus.

Fight – Feb. 1

At 11:30 a.m. two males were witnessed fighting near the entrance to the Union Market in the Pence Union Building. When police arrived on scene the involved individuals had left, and security camera footage was pulled to identify them due to lack of witness cooperation. The males were found to be students, and were contacted and referred to SRR. There were rumors about one or both of the males having a weapon, however these were deemed false.

Assist – Feb. 2

EWU police assisted the Cheney police in breaking up a large house party on Erie Street at 11:00 p.m. No arrests were made.

Assist / Crisis – Feb. 3

EWU police assisted the Washington State Patrol in responding to a reported fight along Washington 904. The complainant reported that there were two individuals fighting and eventually rolling in a ditch beside the roadway. When officers arrived on scene they found that one party was attempting to stop the other from running onto the roadway. The situation was deemed to be a mental health crisis. No arrests were made.

Lost Animal – Feb. 6

At 10:20 a.m. a student found an apparently lost dog in front of Tawanka. The student stayed with the dog until S.C.R.A.P.S was able to collect it. The dog was chipped and is presumably en route to being reunited with its owner.