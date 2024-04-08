Police Beat: March 22 – April 4

Welfare Check — Mar. 22

Eastern Washington University Police received a call at 5:48 a.m. about a student who had missed her flight home. The caller expressed concerns about her having a new boyfriend and having seen her the day before. Officers located the student and determined that she had just slept in.

Missing Child — Mar. 22

Cheney police found a lost child around the Eagle Point apartments at around 8:30 a.m. and called in the EWU police to help locate their parents. The parent was found, and there was no indication of negligence.

Suspicious Person — Mar. 27

A caller reported that there was a white female behaving suspiciously in the Morrison Hall parking lot. The female reportedly covered her face as the caller drove by, and the caller was concerned that she may have been vehicle prowling. The suspect left the area before police arrived and officers found no indication of any crime on the scene.

Suspicious Circumstance — Mar. 28

EWU police received a report about a potential stalking that occurred on Mar. 21. The respondent said she had been followed to her apartment in The Grove by a white Suburban, which proceeded to drive around the parking lot three times and make eye contact with her. She and her roommate confronted the man in the car, who denied the stalking. At the time of the call on Mar. 28, the respondent saw a different car with a man and a woman inside drive by on campus and felt that it may have been connected to her being followed. Police were not able to find any indication of stalking, and the respondent could not articulate why she felt that the two vehicles were connected. The EWU Title IX office was notified.

Fire Alarm — Mar. 28

At 5:00 p.m. the Pearce Hall fire alarms went off as a result of burnt food on the 7th floor.

Suspicious Circumstance — Mar. 29

At 4:50 a.m. EWU police received a report of a possible prowler around a construction site near the PHASE building. Officers did not find any individuals on scene, nor any indication of a crime.

Suspicious Vehicle — Mar. 29

EWU police received a call at 2:25 p.m. about a dog locked in a car on 7th and F st.. Officers arrived on scene and the dog did not appear to be in any distress, and the windows had been rolled down for it.

Suspicious Circumstance — Mar. 29

At 3:30 p.m. an EWU staff member called the campus police because a man claiming to be a student wanted access to a residence hall. EWU staff ran his name through the system and saw no indication of his enrollment in the school. An officer informed him that he was not enrolled, and that he could be helped if he was able to provide some sort of proof of studentship. He left the scene and there were no further reports.

Accident — Mar. 30

A car backed into a parked vehicle near Reese Court at 12:10 p.m.. There were no injuries and the two parties exchanged contact information.

Hit and Run — Mar. 31

At 2:35 a.m. somebody called the Cheney police because they heard a loud crash. Cheney determined that there had been a hit and run and requested that the EWU police aid in finding the fleeing vehicle. The vehicle was not located. Cheney police requested medical assistance for the victim.

Drug Offense — Mar. 31

At 9:36 p.m. Resident Life Coordinators in LA Hall called the EWU police when they smelled marijuana somewhere on the second floor. Police arrived on scene and determined the room that the smell was coming from. When the occupants opened the door for the officer, there was a strong smell of marijuana and air freshener, along with an open window. There were two students in the room, both admitting to smoking marijuana underage. Police referred both of them to Student Rights and Responsibilities and informed them of the law.

Welfare Check — Apr. 1

A concerned parent called the EWU police at 1:21 p.m. when her daughter had not contacted her that day. Officers found that the daughter had been in class and was going to reach out to her mother after she was out.

Welfare Check — Apr. 2

Police received a call at 7:45 a.m. that a man was sleeping on the steps to the URC. When they arrived on scene, the steps were clear but a man was walking down Cedar St. shouting racial slurs. The man reportedly fell on his way to his apartment and sustained injuries, however he refused medical help or transportation. There was no crime.

Elevator Malfunction — Apr. 2

A student found herself trapped in the Pearce Hall elevator at 9:00 a.m.. The fire department arrived on scene and pried her out.

Collision — Apr. 3

At 7:50 a.m. EWU police came across a recent collision on 2nd and H St.. The driver at fault failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the rear driver’s side of the other vehicle. The person who was hit stated that they were experiencing neck pain. The Cheney Police Department took over the investigation.