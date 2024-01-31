The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

Police Beat: Jan. 22 – Jan. 29

By Cannon Barnett, News EditorJanuary 30, 2024
Vehicle Prowl – Jan. 22

A car was broken into near Martin and Williamson Halls. No suspect found.

Suspicious Person / Trespass – Jan. 23

A suspicious person was reported in the music building at 12:00pm. The man is familiar in the Cheney community and has been arrested for burglary multiple times before. He was reported to be in the construction area of the new science building later that same day.

Harassment / Bias – Jan. 23

Gay bashing slurs were found on an “about me” board located in Snyamncut Hall. The incident was reported to the school and Title IX Information, Resources and Services, and the individual who discovered the messages was referred to resources.

Shots Fired – Jan. 24

At 3:30am the EWU Police Department provided assistance in a potential suicide by cop attempt located in the Garden Manor Apartments on 1st Street. The individual fired 5 shots, 2 out the front door of the residence and 3 into the ceiling. Officers on scene were able to talk the individual down peacefully.

Suspicious Person / Trespass – Jan. 24

At 3:15pm, the man reported in the music and science building on Jan. 23 was found in the science building construction site again. There was no indication of theft or vandalism, he was possibly just sleeping in the building. 

Drug Offense – Jan. 25

At 12:23am a Resident Life Coordinator was doing routine safety checks in Streeter Hall when they found four males smoking marijuana in the stairwell. The students were referred to Student Rights and Responsibilities. No arrest was made.

Fire Alarm – Jan. 26

The fire alarm sounded in the Pence Union Building due to steam rising from a large kettle that was poured outside of a ventilation hood.

Threats – Jan. 28

A student reported that they were receiving threats of violence from someone they knew via social media or text. The messages were targeted at the individual alone. Investigation is ongoing.
About the Contributor
Cannon Barnett, News Editor

