Police Beat: Feb. 23 – March 7

Suspicious Circumstance — Feb. 23

At 9:30 a.m. EWU police received a report of an intoxicated male in the American Indian Education building parking lot. The man was not found when officers arrived on scene.

Assault — Feb. 23

EWU police were notified of an assault that occurred in the residence halls in June of 2023. The assault involved multiple perpetrators and victims, all of whom were Mead High School students participating in a football camp over the summer. The assault was initially reported as a sexual assault, however there is no probable cause for this. Though the investigation is still ongoing, Detective Robert Schmitter says that the incident seems to be related to hazing practices. There is no risk to the community at this time.

Liquor Violation — Feb. 24

At around midnight, a female student returned home to her dorm in Snyamncut intoxicated. She had been at a house party, and claimed that somebody may have spiked her drink. She was taken to the hospital. Investigation is ongoing.

Animal — Feb. 26

At 8:45 a.m. an off leash dog attacked a leashed dog near the Townhouse Apartments. Nobody was bitten. There are no leads or suspects as to who the owner of the attacking dog may be.

Theft — Feb. 27

At 8:00 a.m. EWU police received a report that an electric scooter had been stolen from a storage area in Snyamncut, and that the owner had found it broken outside. There were no suspects, so the case was suspended.

Fire Alarm — Feb. 27

At 9:57 p.m. the fire alarm was set off in Pearce Hall. It was determined that the alarm was false and sounded with malicious intent, and community advisors in the dorm are currently searching for witnesses among residents.

Collision — Feb. 28

At 7:50 a.m. the EWU grounds crew slid a mini plow on the ice into a gate outside Snyamncut. There were no injuries, but the gate was badly damaged.

Drug Call — Feb. 28

At 10:36 a.m. EWU police were notified that there was a smell of marijuana in LA Hall. Officers arrived on scene but were unable to determine the source location.

Stalking — Feb. 28

At 4:20 a.m. a student reported that she was being stalked virtually by her ex-boyfriend. The level of interaction did not constitute criminality, however an officer contacted the ex-boyfriend and gave him a warning. The complainant was referred to Title IX resources.

Car Alarm — March 1

A car alarm was going off at 2:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Streeter Hall. Officers arrived on scene and were able to locate the owner of the car, who was able to stop the alarm. There was no evidence of attempted break in.

Reckless Driver — March 1

At 7:13 a.m. EWU police received a call from a woman who claimed to have been followed to campus from I-90 by an aggressive driver. When officers arrived at the lot where the two vehicles were, the accused driver stated that the complainant had been going slow and that he had passed her on the road. When asked again, the complainant switched her story and claimed that she had followed him to campus. Both parties were found to be EWU employees. There were no arrests or tickets issued.

Vehicle Prowl — March 1

At 9:30 a.m. an employee notified EWU police about three vehicles with recently broken windows in parking lot P-13. Tools, snowboards, camera equipment, and a backpack were stolen among other things from the three cars. No property has been recovered, and there are no suspects at this time. The EWU police are currently looking for information about the incident.

Welfare Check — March 7

At 12:53 a.m. EWU police received a report of an unconscious person in the Snyamncut lawn. Officers arrived on scene and determined that it was likely alcohol related and performed basic first aid. The individual was transferred to the hospital.

Argument — March 7

At 9:36 a.m. a woman reported that a black poodle charged her dog on a walk through campus, and so she sprayed it with mace. The man walking the poodle was non-confrontational and got into the passenger seat of a car parked outside the visitor’s center. The complainant then got in an argument with the driver of the car over the fact that she maced the dog. The car had departed by the time that officers arrived on scene. There was no evidence of any crime.

Reckless Driving — March 7

An EWU employee walked into the police headquarters at 12:47 and reported that they were concerned about one of their coworkers driving recklessly following an argument between the two of them.